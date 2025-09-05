LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
elon musk donald trump Pallavi Joshi Delhi private airline pilot business news russia Anutin Charnvirakul PM Modi Manipur visit Jhelum river elon musk donald trump Pallavi Joshi Delhi private airline pilot business news russia Anutin Charnvirakul PM Modi Manipur visit Jhelum river elon musk donald trump Pallavi Joshi Delhi private airline pilot business news russia Anutin Charnvirakul PM Modi Manipur visit Jhelum river elon musk donald trump Pallavi Joshi Delhi private airline pilot business news russia Anutin Charnvirakul PM Modi Manipur visit Jhelum river
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
elon musk donald trump Pallavi Joshi Delhi private airline pilot business news russia Anutin Charnvirakul PM Modi Manipur visit Jhelum river elon musk donald trump Pallavi Joshi Delhi private airline pilot business news russia Anutin Charnvirakul PM Modi Manipur visit Jhelum river elon musk donald trump Pallavi Joshi Delhi private airline pilot business news russia Anutin Charnvirakul PM Modi Manipur visit Jhelum river elon musk donald trump Pallavi Joshi Delhi private airline pilot business news russia Anutin Charnvirakul PM Modi Manipur visit Jhelum river
LIVE TV
Home > India > LIVE | Bodoland Lottery Result Today 5 September 2025 (OUT): Assam State Lottery Friday Lucky Draw Declared At 3 PM – Check Full Winners List, 1st Prize ₹1 Crore, 2nd, 3rd Prizes And More

LIVE | Bodoland Lottery Result Today 5 September 2025 (OUT): Assam State Lottery Friday Lucky Draw Declared At 3 PM – Check Full Winners List, 1st Prize ₹1 Crore, 2nd, 3rd Prizes And More

Bodoland Lottery Result Today is Out for 5 September 2025: The Bodoland State Lottery Result 2025 has been officially released by the Bodoland Lottery Department. Individuals who purchased tickets for the 2025 Bodoland Lottery can use this information to check their results. Operated under the Assam State Government, the Bodoland Lottery is a part of the larger Assam Lottery system. The lottery is conducted three times daily, with draws held at 3 PM. Each day, a large number of participants try their luck in this popular lottery. This update is especially important for current participants and those interested in understanding how the results are published. Each ticket costs Rs. 2.

LIVE | Bodoland Lottery Result Today 5 September 2025 (OUT): Assam State Lottery Friday Lucky Draw Declared At 3 PM – Check Full Winners List, 1st Prize ₹1 Crore, 2nd, 3rd Prizes And More

Published By: Shubhi
Last updated: September 5, 2025 16:29:08 IST

Bodoland Lottery Result September 05, 2025: The Bodoland Department of Lottery has now issued its results for the year 2025. If you have bought tickets for the Bodoland Department of Lottery, you may now check your results. As a part of the Assam Lottery, it is properly taken care of by the Government of Assam. The draws are daily and start at 3 PM, with three heats daily. This lottery is widely participated in. This news regards the update of the Bodoland Lottery and the results, and therefore is important for participants or ticket holders, as well as spectators.

 

The results for the Bodoland Lottery have been officially announced.

The Bodoland Lottery Department has announced the long-awaited results of the Bodoland Lottery Bumper Lottery today.

 

Results are declared for all the series below: 

LIVE | Bodoland Lottery Result Today 5 September 2025 (OUT): Assam State Lottery Friday Lucky Draw Declared At 3 PM – Check Full Winners List, 1st Prize ₹1 Crore, 2nd, 3rd Prizes And MoreLIVE | Bodoland Lottery Result Today 5 September 2025 (OUT): Assam State Lottery Friday Lucky Draw Declared At 3 PM – Check Full Winners List, 1st Prize ₹1 Crore, 2nd, 3rd Prizes And More

LIVE | Bodoland Lottery Result Today 5 September 2025 (OUT): Assam State Lottery Friday Lucky Draw Declared At 3 PM – Check Full Winners List, 1st Prize ₹1 Crore, 2nd, 3rd Prizes And More

DISCLAIMER- Lottery participation involves financial risk. Results published here are for informational purposes only. Verify winning numbers with the official Bodoland Lottery website before claiming any prize.

Tags: Assam Bodoland Lottery 1st PrizeAssam State Lottery 5 September 2025Bodoland Future Series ResultBodoland Lottery Result TodayBodoland Lottery Winner ListSingam Kull Rosa Lottery Results

RELATED News

Khan Sir urges PM Modi to remove GST on educational services
Three bodies recovered after landslide in Akhara Bazaar: Himachal Pradesh CM
J-K: Police attach vehicle under UAPA in Anantnag
28.5 km-long metro corridor to be built at cost of Rs 5,500 crore in Gurugram
Why Is The Whole Of India Getting Rain, But Not Tamil Nadu?

LATEST NEWS

PM Modi congratulates Jamaican PM Andrew Holness for his third consecutive victory
"I don't think we have…": Trump responds to his earlier 'India lost to China' remarks
UAE expresses solidarity with Nigeria; offers condolences over victims of capsized boat
Trump Confirms 2026 G20 Summit Destination — Details Inside
Why Is The Whole Of India Getting Rain, But Not Tamil Nadu?
US: Trump signs executive order, Pentagon to be now known as 'Department of War'
Teachers' Day: PM Modi shares article on remarkable contributions of Savitribai Phule
US Commerce Secretary Predicts India To Apologies and Seek Trade Deal Soon
We have had progress in Ariha Shah case, temple visits arranged: MEA
"Disappointing to hear rhetoric": MP Milind Deora criticises US for risking ties with India
LIVE | Bodoland Lottery Result Today 5 September 2025 (OUT): Assam State Lottery Friday Lucky Draw Declared At 3 PM – Check Full Winners List, 1st Prize ₹1 Crore, 2nd, 3rd Prizes And More

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

LIVE | Bodoland Lottery Result Today 5 September 2025 (OUT): Assam State Lottery Friday Lucky Draw Declared At 3 PM – Check Full Winners List, 1st Prize ₹1 Crore, 2nd, 3rd Prizes And More

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

LIVE | Bodoland Lottery Result Today 5 September 2025 (OUT): Assam State Lottery Friday Lucky Draw Declared At 3 PM – Check Full Winners List, 1st Prize ₹1 Crore, 2nd, 3rd Prizes And More
LIVE | Bodoland Lottery Result Today 5 September 2025 (OUT): Assam State Lottery Friday Lucky Draw Declared At 3 PM – Check Full Winners List, 1st Prize ₹1 Crore, 2nd, 3rd Prizes And More
LIVE | Bodoland Lottery Result Today 5 September 2025 (OUT): Assam State Lottery Friday Lucky Draw Declared At 3 PM – Check Full Winners List, 1st Prize ₹1 Crore, 2nd, 3rd Prizes And More
LIVE | Bodoland Lottery Result Today 5 September 2025 (OUT): Assam State Lottery Friday Lucky Draw Declared At 3 PM – Check Full Winners List, 1st Prize ₹1 Crore, 2nd, 3rd Prizes And More

QUICK LINKS