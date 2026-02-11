LIVE TV
Home > India > ‘Om Birla Is Deeply Hurt’: Union Minister Kiren Rijiju Makes Big Claim, Says 20-25 Congress MPs Stormed LS Speaker’s Chamber, ‘Abused Him’

Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju has alleged that Congress MPs entered Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla’s chamber and verbally abused him. Rijiju claimed the Speaker is “deeply hurt” and said senior Congress leaders were present during the incident.

Kiren Rijiju alleges Congress MPs abused LS Speaker Om Birla after no-confidence motion; says Speaker is “deeply hurt.” Photos: ANI.

Published By: NewsX Web Desk
Last updated: February 11, 2026 13:29:17 IST

Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju on Wednesday alleged that Congress members entered the Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla’s chamber and verbally abused him. He said the incident happened after the opposition MPs submitted a no-confidence motion against the Speaker.

Kiren Rijiju Says LS Speaker Om Birla Is Deeply Hurt

Speaking to reporters, Rijiju said the Speaker was “deeply hurt” by the incident and that he had personally spoken to him. He also referred to a dispute in the House regarding speaking permissions. He said that after the Speaker issued a ruling, it was allegedly not followed. He claimed that Rahul Gandhi stated he did not need anyone’s permission to speak and would speak as he wished.

“As I said, the Speaker is very hurt. I have even spoken to the Speaker. They (Congress MPs) went to the Speaker’s chamber and abused him, said bad things. Then the Speaker gave a ruling, which was not followed and then Rahul Gandhi said that he does not need anyone’s permission to speak. He will speak as per his wish, without any rules… Unless permission is given by the Chair, members cannot speak in the House. Even the Prime Minister will speak only with the permission of the Chair. Everyone speaks only with permission,” said Rijiju.

Kiren Rijiju Shares Details Of How Congress MPs Abused Om Birla

According to Rijiju, around 20-25 Congress MPs entered the Speaker’s chamber and used inappropriate language. He further claimed that senior Congress leaders, including Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and KC Venugopal, were present in the chamber and were encouraging the protesting MPs.

“At least 20-25 Congress MPs entered the Lok Sabha Speaker’s chamber and abused him. I was also there. The Speaker is a very soft person, otherwise strict actions would have been taken. Senior Congress leaders, including Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and KC Venugopal, were also present inside, and they were encouraging them to fight,” he added.

Opposition Led By Congress Files No Confidence Motion Against Om Birla

This comes after the Congress submitted a no-confidence motion notice against Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Tuesday. The discussion on the motion to remove the Speaker is likely to take place on March 9, the first day of the second part of the Budget Session, according to the Lok Sabha Secretariat sources.

Shortcomings have been found in the notice for the no-confidence motion submitted by Opposition MPs, seeking the removal of Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, sources said on Wednesday. The notice reportedly mentioned the events of February 2025 four times, which, under the rules, could have led to rejection.

However, the Speaker has directed the Lok Sabha Secretariat to have the deficiencies in the notice rectified and proceed with further action, sources said.

The development comes amid ongoing controversy between the Centre and the opposition over the functioning of the parliament.

(With inputs from ANI)

First published on: Feb 11, 2026 1:27 PM IST
