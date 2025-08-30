LIVE TV
Home > India > (OUT) Kerala Lottery Result Today 30 August 2025 LIVE: Karunya KR-721 Saturday Lucky Draw Declared At 3 PM – Check Full Winners List, 1st Prize ₹1 Crore, 2nd, 3rd Prizes And More

(OUT) Kerala Lottery Result Today 30 August 2025 LIVE: Karunya KR-721 Saturday Lucky Draw Declared At 3 PM – Check Full Winners List, 1st Prize ₹1 Crore, 2nd, 3rd Prizes And More

KERALA LOTTERY RESULT SATURDAY 30-08-2025 LIVE: The Kerala lottery result for Saturday, August 30, 2025's "Karunya KR-721" draw is currently available at 3 PM. Please note that this is one of the seven drawings created each week for the Kerala lottery. The code for this alphanumeric lottery is "KR," which consists of the code plus the draw number. An enormous prize of one crore rupees will be awarded to the fortunate lottery winner. Kerala's "Karunya KR-721" lottery draw winners are listed below in full. Kerala Lottery Result Today 30-08-2025: Karunya KR-721 Lottery Prize Money Details 1st Prize: ₹1,00,00,000 (1 Crore) 2nd Prize: ₹30,00,000 (30 Lakhs) 3rd Prize: ₹5,00,000 (5 Lakh) 4th Prize: ₹5,000 5th Prize: ₹2,000 6th Prize: ₹1,000 7th Prize: ₹5,00 8th Prize: ₹200 9th Prize: ₹100 Consolation Prize: ₹5,000

Published By: Shubhi
Published: August 30, 2025 15:25:11 IST

Kerala Lottery Result Saturday 30-08-2025 LIVE: The Kerala State Lottery Department has published the results of the Karunya KR-721 Bumper Lottery today, Saturday, August 30, 2025. The draw was conducted at 2 pm at Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction, Thiruvananthapuram, with a scrutiny panel in attendance. The total cost of a ticket for the Karunya KR-721 is only Rs 50, but it offers an opportunity to win several life-altering prizes. The first prize is Rs 1 crore, while the second is associated with Rs 30 lakh, and the third is Rs 25 lakh. The Kerala lottery system has grown to be a trusted and sought-after proposition, generating interest, confidence, and participation across Kerala’s diverse population. If winners are in doubt, they should cross-check their ticket numbers with the official results published by the Department of Kerala State Lottery and claim their winnings as per the prescribed procedure and date.
Check out the winners below: 

Kerala Lottery Result Today 30-08-2025: Karunya KR-721 Lottery Prize Money Details

Kerala State Lottery announced Karunya KR-721 results today. Prizes include Rs 1 crore, Rs 30 lakh, and Rs 25 lakh. Tickets cost Rs 50 each.

Kerala Lucky Draw First Prize Winner: Rs. 1 Crore

First Prize 1 Crore Winners Ticket No- KN 541229

Kerala Lucky Draw Second Prize Winner: Rs. 30 Lakh

Second Prize 30 Lakh Winners Ticket No- KW 278628

Kerala Lucky Draw Third Prize Winners: Rs. 5 Lakh

Third Prize Winners Ticket No- KT 320628

Kerala Lucky Draw Consolation Prize: ₹5,000

Winner’s Ticket No- KO541229 KP541229
KR541229 KS541229
KT541229 KU541229
KV541229 KW541229
KX541229 KY541229 KZ541229

Kerala Lucky Draw Fourth Prize Winners: Rs. 5,000

4th Prize Winners Ticket No: 1734 0063 9091 7511 1125 1319 2175 2245 8521 5648 0014 8499 6883 8752 7668 1778 4868 6353

Kerala Lucky Draw Fifth Prize Winners: Rs. 2,000

5th Prize Winners Ticket No: 3517 3787 5338 6408 7230 7983

Kerala Lucky Draw Sixth Prize Winners: Rs. 1000

6th Prize Winners Ticket No: 6094 7578 0096 2990 7850 5320 5034 4679 9063 8231 5074 5630 9561 5519 7241 4209 5630 7249

Kerala Lucky Draw Seventh Prize Winners: Rs. 500

7th Prize Winners Ticket No: 

Kerala Lucky Draw Eighth Prize Winners: Rs. 200

8th Prize Winners Ticket No:

Kerala Lucky Draw Ninth Prize Winners: Rs. 100

9th Prize Winners Ticket No: 

Disclaimer – Lottery participation involves financial risk. Results published here are for informational purposes only. Verify winning numbers with the official Kerala Lottery website before claiming any prize.

Tags: Karunya KR-721Kerala Bumper LotteryKerala Lottery 2025Kerala lottery resultKerala Lottery Results LIVEKerala Lottery Winners

