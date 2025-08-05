Separate Meetings Of PM Modi And HM Shah With Prez Murmu Spark Buzz Of Restoration Of J&K Statehood

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah met President Droupadi Murmu separately at the Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi. However, the reason behind their meeting is yet unknown.

In separate posts on X, the President of India shared pictures of both the meetings on Sunday, with a caption which read, “Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi called on President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan.

PM Modi, HM Shah Meet Amid Ongoing Monsoon session

Hours later, other photographs of the meeting of Home Minister Amit Shah were also shared with the caption – “Union Minister for Home Affairs and Cooperation, Shri Amit Shah called on President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan.”

The meetings come amid the ongoing Monsoon session of the Parliament. During the session, both houses witnessed heated discussion over Operation Sindoor, which was launched after the Pahalgam terror attack that killed 26 people and the approval of the extension of the President’s rule in Manipur for six more months by the Lok Sabha.

The separate meetings sparked buzz in the national capital that the Bharatiya Janata Party Government in the Centre is going to restore statehood in Jammu and Kashmir.

Despite speculation fuelled by high-level meetings, Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Monday rejected rumours about the restoration of Jammu and Kashmir statehood, saying nothing will happen on August 5.

August 5 marks the anniversary of the abrogation of Article 370 that gave privileges to the then state of Jammu and Kashmir.

J&K Leaders Ask Centre To Fulfil Promises

On 13 January 2024, referring to J&K Chief Minister Omar Abdullah’s wish to make good his promise to restore statehood to the union territory, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, “The right things are going to happen at the right time.

Amid this buzz, former chief minister Farooq Abdullah reminded the Bharatiya Janata Party Government in the Centre to fulfil its promise and urged it to hold elections to Rajya Sabha seats and not deny people the right to speak about their problems.

