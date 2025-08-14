South Korean Foreign Minister Begins Three-Day India Visit on Independence Day

South Korea’s newly appointed Minister of Foreign Affairs, Cho Hyun, is all set to visit India from August 15 to 17, as per the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).

South Korea’s Foreign Minister to arrive in New Delhi

The MEA said in a media advisory on Thursday that the South Korean Foreign Minister would arrive in New Delhi on Friday evening and meet External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar on Saturday.

The visit is expected to focus on strengthening strategic cooperation between India and South Korea in areas such as semiconductors, green hydrogen, trade and maritime security. Cho Hyun’s visit is part of India’s efforts to boost its engagement with Asia, particularly in the Indo-Pacific region.

He was previously India’s ambassador from 2015 to 2017 and has expertise in multilateral diplomacy. Cho Hyun recently spoke with Dr. Jaishankar, discussing deepening bilateral ties between the two countries. Earlier on July 28, in a post on X, EAM Jaishankar had conveyed his best wishes to the South Korean counterpart for a successful tenure.

On July 21, EAM Jaishankar congratulated Cho Hyun on his appointment as the new Foreign Minister of South Korea. In a post on X, he expressed confidence in working together to further strengthen the ties between the two countries and toward achieving a Special Strategic Partnership between New Delhi and Seoul.

In July, Prime Minister Narendra Modi received a delegation of special envoys from South Korea and highlighted the completion of 10 years of India-South Korea partnership. He underlined that the close collaboration between the two countries plays a key role in the Indo-Pacific region.

On the same day, the EAM also met a delegation of special envoys from the Republic of Korea (RoK), led by former Prime Minister Kim Boo-kyum, which was visiting India and discussed ways to strengthen bilateral ties in key areas, including economy, technology, defence, maritime security, and people-to-people exchanges.

The meeting comes amid renewed efforts from both sides to boost cooperation across sectors such as green hydrogen, shipbuilding, investment, semiconductors, and regional security, especially in the Indo-Pacific. The visit had come after PM Modi and South Korean President Lee Jae Myung met on the sidelines of the G7 Summit in Canada last month. Both leaders expressed commitment to working together in trade, investment, green energy, and emerging technology sectors. (ANI)

