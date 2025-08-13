Telangana On High Alert: Revanth Reddy Urges WFH, School Half-Days Amid Heavy Rain Forecast

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has sounded a high alert for the next 72 hours following the India Meteorological Department’s (IMD) forecast of heavy to very heavy rainfall over Hyderabad and various districts in the state.

The Chief Minister instructed all government departments to be on round-the-clock alert to provide public safety and reduce the disruptions that are being caused by the rain. In a video conference with top officials and district Collectors of the State Command Control Centre on Tuesday night (August 12), Revanth Reddy laid stress on coordination for coping with any emergencys. WFH Appeal And School Holidays Announced

In the wake of the forecast, Revanth Reddy has requested IT companies operating in Hyderabad to enable employees to work from home for the next three days. The step is taken to ease road traffic and keep commuters safe during long bouts of rain.

Half-day holidays for schools within the GHMC jurisdiction have been declared by the Education Department on Wednesday and Thursday. Friday is a public holiday for Independence Day.

Public Advisory: Remain Indoors, Shun Waterlogged Zones

The Hyderabad Rain and Flood Alert Authority (HYDRAA) has also cautioned residents not to travel much during the rain, avoid flooded roads, and never try driving over a flooded road or underpass. Citizens residing in low-lying regions have been advised to move to safer zones as a precaution.

Toll-free numbers have been established to file rain-related complaints, and residents have been requested to keep track of developments by the IMD, HYDRAA, and local governments.

Reservoirs, Dams Under Strict Vigilance

Irrigation Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy has directed irrigation officials to stay on their toes, keeping a close watch on reservoirs, dams, and ponds to avert overflow. Officials will check dam gates, spillways, and embankments for structural safety. Extra precautions will also be made to avoid the loss of livestock in rural areas.

The IMD has announced an orange alert for Hyderabad, alerting to “heavy to very heavy rain or thundershowers with sometimes very intense spells” and a possibility of flash floods. Northern and western regions of the city, such as Medchal district and Cyberabad, will be the worst affected.

With the city and state bracing for severe weather, officials are urging the public to remain vigilant, follow safety advisories, and avoid unnecessary travel.

