‘Too Early To Draw Conclusions,’ Says AAIB On Air India Plane Crash; Calls Out Foreign Media For Biased Reporting

The Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) of India on Thursday, July 17, 2025, urged the people and media to avoid making conclusions in hurry over the recent Air India Dreamliner crash, calling it “too early to reach any definitive conclusions.”

The AAIB, an independent body under the Ministry of Civil Aviation, said that the purpose of the preliminary report is to outline what happened, not why it happened, adding the bureau is continuing its investigation in accordance with the Aircraft (Investigation of Accidents and Incidents) Rules, 2017, and ICAO Annex 13 standards.

The AAIB released the preliminary report, providing an account of the accident which confirms turning off the engine fuel control switches that led the plane to the deadly plane crash. The preliminary report drew national and global attention. The report was released days after the Air India Flight AI171, a Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner (VT-ANB), crashed on June 12, 2025, shortly after take-off from Ahmedabad, leaving 241 people dead onboard and 19 more killed on the ground. Only one person survived.

Describing the VT-ANB accident as one of the most devastating in recent aviation history, AAIB’s appeal read that the bureau has its strong record in investigating 92 accidents and 111 serious incidents since its inception in 2012.

AAIB Blasts Foreign Media For Biased Reporting

Reacting to selective coverage by the media, the AAIB called such reporting “irresponsible” and asked to avoid unverified reporting specially when the investigation is underway. The appeal said, “It is essential to respect the sensitivity of the loss faced by family members of the deceased passengers, crew, and others on the ground.”

The AAIB appealed the people and media to await the final investigation report and assured that updates would be published as needed.

