Viral: Altercation Between BMTC Driver And Woman Passenger Turns Reportedly Into Slap Exchange

A clip of a verbal disagreement between a Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) bus driver and a woman passenger which later turned into a fight has gone viral on the social media platforms. Karnataka Portfolio had shared this clip of the slap spat on X (formerly Twitter). As mentioned in the post, the incident occurred near Peenya on Tumakuru Road on Wednesday. What commenced as a verbal altercation between both parties took the turn of physical fight, and they even reportedly slapped each other.

What is visible in the viral video?

In the clip available on the social media, the woman passenger can be seen arguing with the driver near the entry door. The clip available on social media shows the woman confronting the driver near the entry door. The conductor can be seen intervening in the fight and trying to stop both the parties. The woman, however, didn’t stop, went behind the driver’s seat and raised her hand at him. The driver immediately retaliated. This physical fight continued for a few more seconds and another lady started arguing with the driver.

Caught on Camera: BMTC Bus Driver and Woman Passenger in Slap Spat on Tumakuru Road A seemingly routine BMTC bus ride on Tumakuru Road near Peenya turned dramatic when a verbal disagreement between a woman passenger and the driver escalated into a physical confrontation, with… pic.twitter.com/pGkqZNB1y5 — Karnataka Portfolio (@karnatakaportf) September 10, 2025

Bengaluru City Police react to the viral video

In a separate tweet, Bengaluru City Police has reacted to the viral clip, and wrote, “We have forwarded your complaint to concerned police officers for necessary action.”

We have forwarded your complaint to concerned police officers for necessary action. — ಬೆಂಗಳೂರು ನಗರ ಪೊಲೀಸ್‌ BengaluruCityPolice (@BlrCityPolice) September 10, 2025

Twitter users react to the viral clip

Many of the Twitter users opined that the lady was at fault and should be arrested for raising her hand on a government employee. Others also expressed similar point of view. One of the users with the username Sandesh TG wrote, “

She was the one u raised her hand in the driver.. she should be arrested for raising the hand on the govt employee — Sandesh TG (@TGSandesh) September 11, 2025

