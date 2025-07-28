Who Is Anish Krishna Dwivedi? A Glimpse Into The Gopalganj Candidate’s Political Journey

Education & Background

Anish Kr. Dwivedi had contested the seat of Gopalganj on Akhil Bharat Hindu Mahasabha ticket. He has also finished schooling up to high school, and has acquired assets of approximately 2.35Lakh mark, and he has liabilities of approximately 27,000 as well.

Results of the elections and results of the votes

With Gopalganj being the parliamentary seat to be contested in the 2024 parliamentary election, Anish Kr. Dwivedi gained a total of 1,744 votes, a percentage translating to 1.64 percent of the voters. His candidature is named as forfeited which implies he could not be nominated fully processed or considered official with the commission.

Party and Political Affiliation

Anish spoke on behalf of the Akhil Bharat Hindu Mahasabha (ABHM), which was a minor political outfit fuelled predominantly by the Hindu Mahasabha in few regions. Though not as popular as the mainstream parties, ABHM can be attributed to a wider ecosystem of ideologically inclined groups that have an influence on a specific region.

Career & Campaign

Very few details are known pertaining to Anish after this election as to his political career. His history can be said to be based on grass roots politics as opposed to high profile legislative experience. His vote share indicates his short electoral penetration, fund-starved independent or fringe-party candidates who do not have pan-India presence or a big campaigning machinery.

Gopalganj competition

Gopalganj Lok Sabha constituency is a Scheduled Castes (SC) reserved seat and in 2024, it was easily won in Gopalganj by Dr. Alok Kumar Suman a member of the JD(U) by scripts of more than 5.11 lakh votes, beating the Chanchal Paswan of the Vistaarheel Insaan Party by more than 1.27 lakh votes. With such a large stake, Anish ended up with 1,744 votes, way behind the front runners as smaller parties in such a constituency face an uphill task.

Though not a very electorally productive contest, the candidature of Dwivedi contributes to the story of diversity of voices bringing people to play a role in India as part of the democratic process. There is a regional and community-based party participating that is indicative of the manner in which regional and community based parties still provide platforms, albeit minor, to alternative political involvements beyond the major players in the political mainstream. His so-called new status as forfeit also alludes to process issues that not so best-known candidates encounter when they decide to join Lok Sabha races.

Essentially, the experience of Anish Krishna Dwivedi in the polls of the 2024 elections of Gopalganj is the story of a small-party candidate who wanted to leave a footprint which was not to be made with a bang but an echo.

