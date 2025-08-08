LIVE TV
Home > India > Who Is Manipur's Adaso Kapesa? First Woman Officer In Special Protection Group (SPG), Who Made History Guarding PM Modi In UK

Who Is Manipur’s Adaso Kapesa? First Woman Officer In Special Protection Group (SPG), Who Made History Guarding PM Modi In UK

Before joining the SPG on deputation, she served with the Sashastra Seema Bal’s 55th Battalion in Pithoragarh, Uttarakhand. Her inclusion marks a major breakthrough in what has long been a male-dominated force.

Meet Adaso Kapesa, the first woman officer in the Special Protection Group (SPG)
Meet Adaso Kapesa, the first woman officer in the Special Protection Group (SPG)

Published By: Shivam Verma
Published: August 8, 2025 09:11:42 IST

An interesting image from Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s recent UK visit caught the nation’s attention. It showed a woman officer standing right behind him. That woman is Adaso Kapesa, the first-ever female officer in India’s elite Special Protection Group (SPG), responsible for the Prime Minister’s security.

Who is Adaso Kapesa?

Kapesa hails from Kaibi village in Manipur’s Senapati district. Before joining the SPG on deputation, she served with the Sashastra Seema Bal’s 55th Battalion in Pithoragarh, Uttarakhand. Her inclusion marks a major breakthrough in what has long been a male-dominated force.

“Women aren’t just making security inclusive—they’re making it smarter,” said Sudeep Lakhtakia, a former senior SPG officer, highlighting the significance of Kapesa’s role, according to Indian Express.

The SPG is known for its strict discipline, secrecy, and high-risk responsibilities. Rarely do its members make headlines—but Kapesa’s presence has shifted that narrative. Her journey inspires a new generation of women to aim for the highest levels of security roles in the country.

Across the world, women are breaking similar barriers. In the US, Kimberly Cheatle rose through the ranks to become the Director of the Secret Service. Though she later resigned after a failed assassination attempt on former President Trump, her career stands as a symbol of leadership and strength.

Back in India, Tamil Nadu has already included trained women police in Chief Minister MK Stalin’s security team. These officers are skilled in combat, firearms, and bomb detection.

Pioneers like Veena Gupta, India’s first female bodyguard, also challenge stereotypes. “I don’t look intimidating—but that’s exactly what gives me the edge,” she said.

ALSO READ: PM Modi to Inaugurate Bengaluru Metro Yellow Line on August 10 – Check Route, Fare and Time table

Adaso KapesaSpecial Protection Groupspg

Who Is Manipur’s Adaso Kapesa? First Woman Officer In Special Protection Group (SPG), Who Made History Guarding PM Modi In UK

