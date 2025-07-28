Who Is Shila Debi? Here’s A Glimpse Into The 2005 Patna West Candidate’s Political Journey

Birth and Education

Shila Debi is about 35 years old and fought elections in 2005 Bihar Legislative assembly elections in the Patna West seat. She was born to Dudh Nath Giri and received education till eighth grade. Further education and higher degrees have not been published.

Political and Party Affiliation

Shila Debi has been a candidate of the Akhil Bharat Hindu Mahasabha (ABHM), a registered unrecognised political party consisting of traditional Hindu nationalist ideology electing in Bihar in the past, Patna West (constituency number 188) in 2005. At the moment when she filed her affidavit before court, she had no previous criminal cases recorded against her, and therefore her legal standing was clean.

Affidavit Disclosures; Assets and Liabilities

On her own self-declaration affidavit, Shila Debi possessed a total movable property of about 35,000 as well as jewellery of about 35,000. Immovable properties that she owned were agricultural land at Shilalpur Kochradar of Saran district worth about 80,000 rupees. All in all, her total reported assets were close to 1.15 lakhs and she did not show any liabilities or debt. She had no cash, bank deposits, cars or any insurance policies in her name or names of the dependents.

Vote Share and Election performance

In the 2005 elections in Bihar there were a number of women candidates including Shila Debi. Although she did not come out a winner, her presence was part of the small yet important number of 127 women contestants in that election cycle in the state of Bihar that made up only six percent of the total number of candidates. She failed to record a victory and gained very little votes in a contest where her rivals were more numerous and richer with more assets and education levels.

Electoral and Public Image

Being part of a minor and unpopular party and a little less well-known candidate, the campaign of Shila Debi did not attract the extensive media coverage or a significant degree of interest among the general population. Her existence signifies the desire of the political as well as the voices of the masses. Presenting herself as a candidate of ABHM in a city seat such as Patna West implied the readiness to express the minority intellectual standpoints in the Bihari political domain, despite the fact that she was lacking significant material support or massive popularity. Her candidature is characteristic of local-level contestants whose aspiration is to take part in democracy by limited resources.

The political career of Shila Debi in 2005 represents a much bigger picture in India of many hopefuls at the grass roots level, who are low in resource, low in education, clean in legality and whose political motivation was more ideology-based than a desire to gain power or wealth. Even though her candidature was not materialized, it underlines the democratic essence: participation, representation, and guts to speak up what a person believes in.

