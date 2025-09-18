Young Man In Jagtial Ends Life Over Online Gaming Addiction: Second Tragedy in District Raises Alarming Concerns Among Families

A pall of gloom descended over Jagtial town after yet another young life was lost to the growing menace of online gaming addiction. In the latest incident, Rahul, a resident of Vidyanagar, ended his life after being unable to cope with the pressures of his compulsive gaming habits.

According to reports, Rahul had discontinued his B.Tech studies some time ago and had since been spending most of his days indoors, deeply engrossed in online games. His excessive involvement not only distanced him from his career aspirations but also created tension at home.

On Wednesday, matters took a tragic turn. Distressed after being reprimanded by his parents for neglecting his future and wasting time on gaming, Rahul reportedly took the extreme step of hanging himself inside his residence. His sudden demise has left the family inconsolable and the entire neighborhood in shock.

This incident has intensified fears among parents across the district, many of whom are already anxious about the growing grip of online games on young minds. Families worry that instead of channeling their energy into studies or careers, several youngsters are becoming unproductive at home. When corrected, some are reacting in extreme and irreversible ways, leaving parents devastated.

What makes this tragedy even more alarming is that it comes close on the heels of another similar suicide in Jagtial district. With two cases reported within a short span, families and community leaders are voicing urgent concerns over the unchecked rise of online gaming addiction and its deadly consequences.

The district is now in mourning, while calls grow louder for awareness, counseling, and stronger action to protect vulnerable youth from this dangerous trend.

