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Home > Middle east > Is Dubai International Airport Open? Latest Update On Dubai, Abu Dhabi, UAE Flights After Iran Launches Missiles & Drones

Is Dubai International Airport Open? Latest Update On Dubai, Abu Dhabi, UAE Flights After Iran Launches Missiles & Drones

Iranian missile and drone threats triggered major air defence operations across the UAE, causing panic and disruption in regional airspace. Dubai and Abu Dhabi-bound flights were reportedly placed on hold as air raid sirens sounded nationwide.

Dubai flights disrupted as UAE intercepts Iranian missiles and drones. Photos: X.
Dubai flights disrupted as UAE intercepts Iranian missiles and drones. Photos: X.

Published By: Zubair Amin
Published: Fri 2026-05-08 10:37 IST

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Is Dubai International Airport Open? Latest Update On Dubai, Abu Dhabi, UAE Flights After Iran Launches Missiles & Drones

The United Arab Emirates said its air defence systems intercepted missiles and drones launched from Iran, hours after tensions escalated following an exchange of fire between the United States and Iran that further strained an already fragile truce in the region. In a series of alerts posted on X, the UAE Ministry of Defense confirmed that its military systems were actively responding to aerial threats across the country. The ministry later clarified that the loud sounds reported nationwide were linked to active interception operations being carried out by the UAE’s air defence network.

UAE Air Defence Intercepts Iranian Missiles

“UAE air defenses are currently engaging missile and drone attacks originating from Iran,” the ministry said, adding that interception sounds had been heard “across various parts of the country.”

“The UAE’s air defenses are currently dealing with missile and drone attacks originating from Iran, and the Ministry of Defense confirms that the sounds heard in various parts of the country are the result of the UAE air defense systems intercepting ballistic missiles, cruise missiles, and drones,” the ministry said in another alert posted on X.

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A further statement read: “UAE Air Defences system are actively engaging with missiles and UAV threats. MOD asserts that the sounds heard across the country are the result of ongoing engaging operations of missiles and UAV’s.”

UAE Issues Safety Warning In Duabi, Abu Dhabi

Authorities also issued a public safety advisory, urging residents not to approach or handle debris resulting from the interceptions.

The public was advised not to approach, photograph, or touch “any debris or fragments that have fallen as a result of successful air interceptions.”

Is Dubai International Airport Open? Dubai, Abu Dhabi Flight Status

The security situation also disrupted air traffic across the UAE, with multiple flights reportedly placed on hold or rerouted mid-air.

Flights heading to Dubai and Abu Dhabi were seen holding in the air and changing course, according to reports.

According to Hormuz Letter, all incoming flights to Dubai and Abu Dhabi were placed on hold as air raid alerts sounded across the UAE during the Iranian attack.

According to Iran’s consulate in Mumbai, the air raid sirens heard across the UAE caused confusion and operational disruptions for airlines and passengers travelling to Dubai.

“Air raid sirens sounding across the UAE have reportedly caused confusion and disruptions for flights heading to Dubai, leaving passengers and airlines scrambling amid heightened regional tensions,” the consulate said.

It further noted that flights into Dubai and Abu Dhabi remained on hold while air raid alerts continued across the country.

Is UAE Airspace Open?

The escalating situation also affected regional aviation traffic, with visible disturbances reported in UAE airspace.

Investigative OSINT platform @HudhudFacts said it tracked widespread disruption across UAE airspace as missile and drone threats pushed one of the world’s busiest aviation hubs into what it described as a defensive posture.

The platform said the threats forced significant operational changes as UAE air defence systems continued intercepting incoming missiles and unmanned aerial vehicles.

Also Read: Iran–US-Israel War LIVE And Latest Updates

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Is Dubai International Airport Open? Latest Update On Dubai, Abu Dhabi, UAE Flights After Iran Launches Missiles & Drones

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Is Dubai International Airport Open? Latest Update On Dubai, Abu Dhabi, UAE Flights After Iran Launches Missiles & Drones

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Is Dubai International Airport Open? Latest Update On Dubai, Abu Dhabi, UAE Flights After Iran Launches Missiles & Drones
Is Dubai International Airport Open? Latest Update On Dubai, Abu Dhabi, UAE Flights After Iran Launches Missiles & Drones
Is Dubai International Airport Open? Latest Update On Dubai, Abu Dhabi, UAE Flights After Iran Launches Missiles & Drones
Is Dubai International Airport Open? Latest Update On Dubai, Abu Dhabi, UAE Flights After Iran Launches Missiles & Drones

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