Home > India > North East > Meghalaya: HITO Seeks Governor's Intervention For Implementation Of Commitments To Khasi Community

The Hynñiewtrep Integrated Territorial Organization (HITO) has urged Meghalaya Governor C. H. Vijayashankar to intervene in the long-pending implementation of commitments made under the Instrument of Accession and Annexed Agreement signed on August 17, 1948, between the Khasi states and the Government of India.

HITO Seeks Governor’s Intervention For Implementation Of Commitments To Khasi Community(Image Credit- Nibir Deka)
HITO Seeks Governor’s Intervention For Implementation Of Commitments To Khasi Community(Image Credit- Nibir Deka)

Published By: Nibir Deka
Published: August 18, 2025 12:36:00 IST

In a memorandum submitted to the Governor, HITO president Donbok Dkhar and general secretary Wanbun N Dkhar said the agreements, accepted and signed by the then Governor-General of India, C. Rajagopalachari, recognized the unique status and rights of the Khasi states. However, the organization expressed concern that these commitments have not been fulfilled even after more than seven decades.

HITO called for urgent intervention from the Governor with the Meghalaya government to ensure that a comprehensive report is submitted to the Ministry of Home Affairs regarding the implementation of what it described as “National Solemn Commitments.” The memorandum also cited directives issued by the National Commission for Scheduled Tribes (NCST) in 2012 and 2014, which stressed the need to incorporate the treaty agreements into the Indian Constitution through a special article.

“The day of August 17, 1948, marks a profound milestone in our history, as it was then that the Instrument of Accession and Annexed Agreement were accepted, thereby affirming our unique status as a people and the protection of our cultural identity,” the memorandum stated. HITO argued that the prolonged delay in executing the promises of the agreement has negatively affected the social, cultural, and legal standing of the Khasi and Jaiñtia communities.

The Hynñiewtrep Integrated Territorial Organization (HITO) raised the flag of the Khasi state today, August 17, 2025, at Lum Shillong. This event is meant to remind the government of Meghalaya to act on the directives from the National Commission for Scheduled Tribes (NCST) issued in April 2012 and again in October and November 2014. These directives highlight the need to add the treaty agreements into the Constitution of India as a special Article. This will help ensure that the Khasi and Jaiñtia people receive the rights and status they deserve.

Tags: CH VijayshankarHITOmeghalaya

