LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
bse gold and silver rate today beer biceps girlfriend donald trump Cricket abbas araghchi Anthony Starr Girlfriend Ke Saath Hoon Asha Bhosle Avinash Mishra bse gold and silver rate today beer biceps girlfriend donald trump Cricket abbas araghchi Anthony Starr Girlfriend Ke Saath Hoon Asha Bhosle Avinash Mishra bse gold and silver rate today beer biceps girlfriend donald trump Cricket abbas araghchi Anthony Starr Girlfriend Ke Saath Hoon Asha Bhosle Avinash Mishra bse gold and silver rate today beer biceps girlfriend donald trump Cricket abbas araghchi Anthony Starr Girlfriend Ke Saath Hoon Asha Bhosle Avinash Mishra
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
bse gold and silver rate today beer biceps girlfriend donald trump Cricket abbas araghchi Anthony Starr Girlfriend Ke Saath Hoon Asha Bhosle Avinash Mishra bse gold and silver rate today beer biceps girlfriend donald trump Cricket abbas araghchi Anthony Starr Girlfriend Ke Saath Hoon Asha Bhosle Avinash Mishra bse gold and silver rate today beer biceps girlfriend donald trump Cricket abbas araghchi Anthony Starr Girlfriend Ke Saath Hoon Asha Bhosle Avinash Mishra bse gold and silver rate today beer biceps girlfriend donald trump Cricket abbas araghchi Anthony Starr Girlfriend Ke Saath Hoon Asha Bhosle Avinash Mishra
LIVE TV
Home > Offbeat News > Varuthini Ekadashi 2026: Ekadashi Today on April 13th 2026, Shubh Muhurat, Rituals, Vrat Katha,

Varuthini Ekadashi 2026: Ekadashi Today on April 13th 2026, Shubh Muhurat, Rituals, Vrat Katha,

Varuthini Ekadashi 2026: Varuthini Ekadashi 2026 will be observed on Monday, April 13th. According to the Hindu calendar, the Ekadashi date of the Krishna Paksha of the month of Vaishakha begins at 1:16 am on April 13th and continues till 1:08 am on April 14th. This auspicious Ekasashi is dedicated to the Varaha incarnation of Lord Vishnu.

Varuthini Ekadashi 2026: Ekadashi Today on April 13 Photo:AI
Varuthini Ekadashi 2026: Ekadashi Today on April 13 Photo:AI

Published By: Manisha Chauhan
Published: April 13, 2026 10:20:19 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Varuthini Ekadashi 2026: Ekadashi Today on April 13th 2026, Shubh Muhurat, Rituals, Vrat Katha,

Varuthini Ekadashi 2026: Varuthini Ekadashi, which falls during the Krishna Paksha of the Vaishakh month, is a highly sacred fast dedicated to Lord Vishnu. Observing this vrat is believed to bring happiness, prosperity, and inner peace. In Hinduism, both Ekadashis observed each month are important, but Varuthini Ekadashi is especially known for removing sins and bringing good fortune. In April 2026, Varuthini Ekadashi 2026 offers a special spiritual occasion for devotees. On this day people wake up early, take a holy bath, and take a vow to fast. They worship Lord Vishnu, Goddess Lakshmi, and Tulsi with proper rituals and devotion. It is believed that keeping the Ekadashi fast removes negativity and brings positivity and prosperity into the home. 

When Is Varuthini Ekadashi in April 2026? 

Varuthini Ekadashi 2026 will be observed on Monday, April 13th. According to the Hindu calendar, the Ekadashi date of the Krishna Paksha of the month of Vaishakha begins at 1:16 am on April 13th and continues till 1:08 am on April 14th. This auspicious Ekasashi is dedicated to the Varaha incarnation of Lord Vishnu. 

Vaishakh Krishna Ekadashi Date Begins: April 13, 2026, at 01:16 am (midnight of April 12-13).

You Might Be Interested In

Vaishakh Krishna Ekadashi Date Ends: April 14, 2026, at 01:08 am (midnight of April 13-14).

Vaishakh Krishna Ekadashi Fasting Day: April 13, 2026, Monday.

Vaishakh Krishna Ekadashi Parana Time: April 14, 2026, between 05:57 am and 10:18 am.

Why is Varuthini Ekadashi Vrat Special? 

According to religious beliefs, observing Varuthini Ekadashi fast reduces one’s sins. It is said that its rewards are equivalent to thousands of years of penance. This fast is believed to bring happiness, peace, and propserity to life. 

Varuthini Ekadashi 2026: Ekadashi Today on April 13th 2026, Shubh Muhurat, Rituals, Vrat Katha,

Mantras of Lord Vishnu

  •  Om Namo Bhagwate Vasudevaya and Om Namo Narayanaya
  • Vishnu Gayatri Mantra
  • Om Narayanaya Vidmahe Vasudevaya Dhimahi Tanno Vishnu Prachodayat
  • Shantakaram Mantra
  • Shantakaram Bhujangashaynam Padmanabham Sureshan, Vishwadharam Gagan Sadrisham Meghvarnam Shubhangam.
  • Lakshmi Kantam Kamal Nayanam Yogibhirdhyanagamyan, Vande Vishnu Bhavabhayaharam Sarvlokaikanatham.

How to do Varuthini Ekadashi Vrat?

Devotees are advised to wake up early in the morning. 

Take a bath 

Worship Lord Vishnu, Goddess Lakshmi, and Tulsi. 

After this, take a vow to fast the whole day by holding water and flowers in hand and spend it in devotion.

Devotees can eat fruits in Varuthini Ekadashi vrat, or some can also opt for a waterless fast. 

What Type of Diya (earthern lamp) Should be Lit on Varuthini Ekadashi? 

According to religious beliefs, devotees should light a ghee diya (earthen lamp) on Varuthini Ekadashi as it is considered to be highly auspicious. Lighting the diya in front of Lord Vishnu during puja symbolizes the removal of darkness and negativity from one’s life and invites divine blessings. It is believed that this simple ritual helps bring peace, prosperity, and positive energy into the home. 

Devotees usually light the diya in the morning and evening while offering prayers, chanting mantras, and performing aarti. 

Kamada Ekadashi 2026

Kamada Ekadashi 2026

Varuthini Ekadashi Vrat Katha 

Varuthini Ekadashi is linked to King Mandata, a devoted follower of Lord Vishnu. This sacred fast is observed during the Krishna Paksha of the Vaishakh month and is believed to free a person from all sins. 

According to mythology,  prachin samay mein Raja Mandata Narmada nadi ke kinare rajya karte the. Ve bahut daanveer aur tapasvi raja the.

Ek din jab ve jungle mein akela baith kar Bhagwan Vishnu ki tapasya kar rahe the, tabhi ek jangli bhalu ne unpar hamla kar diya. Bhalu ne unke pair ko apne muh mein pakad liya aur unhe ghaseet kar jungle ke andar le gaya.

Itni peeda ke baad bhi raja ne na to krodh kiya aur na hi hinsa ka sahara liya. Unhone mann hi mann Bhagwan Vishnu ko yaad kiya aur apni raksha ke liye prarthana ki. Unki pukar sunkar Bhagwan Vishnu prakat hue aur apne Sudarshan Chakra se bhalu ka vadh karke raja ki jaan bachai.

Lekin bhalu ke hamle se raja ka pair buri tarah se chotil ho gaya tha. Tab Bhagwan Vishnu ne unhe santvana dete hue kaha ki yeh unke pichhle janm ke karmon ka phal hai. Unhone raja ko Mathura jaakar apne Varaha roop ki pooja karne aur Varuthini Ekadashi ka vrat rakhne ki salah di.

Raja Mandata ne poori shraddha ke saath Bhagwan ki baat maani aur vrat rakha. Is vrat ke prabhav se ve phir se swasth aur sundar sharir wale ho gaye. Ant mein unhe swarg lok ki prapti hui.

Vijaya Ekadashi 2026: Significance, Rituals and the Sacred Fast for Divine Victory

Vijaya Ekadashi 2026: Significance, Rituals and the Sacred Fast for Divine Victory

Also Read: Varuthini Ekadashi 2026: When Is Ekadashi 13 or 14 April? Correct Date, Puja Timings, Rituals, Vrat Katha, and More 

——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: ekadashi kab haiekadashi ki kathaekadashi vrat kathavaruthini ekadashi kathavaruthini ekadashi vrat katha

RELATED News

Passengers Perform Puja, Sing Aarti And Bhajans Inside Moving Train; Netizens React As Video Goes Viral On Social Media | WATCH

Viral Video Shows South Korea’s ‘Perfect’ School Lunch System: Internet Left In Shock Over Its Balanced Nutrition And World-Class Cleanliness | Watch

Ashok Kharat Viral MMS: Who Leaked Secret CCTV Sex Videos Of Nashik Astrologer? Here’s What We Know

‘Public Function, Not a Spycam’: ‘Vulgar Dance’ at ABVP Event Sparks Massive Outrage, Netizens Slams After Video Goes Viral | Watch

‘Trash Bin Nahi Hain’: Woman Seen Dumping Artificial Pooja Waste And Plastic Bags Near Ganga In Rishikesh; Viral Video Draws Sharp Criticism — WATCH

LATEST NEWS

Varuthini Ekadashi 2026: Ekadashi Today on April 13th 2026, Shubh Muhurat, Rituals, Vrat Katha,

Why Stock Market Is Falling Today: Sensex Crashes 1,400 Points, Nifty Tumbles, Investors Lose ₹8 Lakh Crore – Top 5 Reasons Explained

Gold and Silver Rate Today (13 April 2026): Gold Price Drops ₹1,51,457 on MCX, Silver Falls 2.5% as Crude Oil Surges; Check Gold Price in Chennai, Hyderabad, Delhi, Mumbai and Dubai

Who Is Gharida Farooqi? Pakistani Journalist Faces Massive Backlash Over ‘Revealing Green Outfit’ At Iran-US Talks In Islamabad, Internet Erupts

IPL 2026 Points Table After RCB Beat MI: Check Latest Standings on April 13 — CSK, GT, DC, LSG, KKR, SRH, PBKS, RR

Who Is Juhi Bhatt? Meet 29-Year-Old Influencer Spotted With BeerBiceps Ranveer Allahbadia at MI vs RCB IPL Match at Wankhede Stadium

Iran-US War To Resume? Donald Trump Eyes Fresh Bombing After Islamabad Talks Fail, Big Move On Strait of Hormuz Sparks War Fears

RCB vs MI, IPL 2026: Virat Kohli to Miss Next Match Due to Injury? Captain Rajat Patidar Provides Massive Update

Did Netanyahu’s ‘Mystery Call’ To JD Vance Derail Islamabad Deal At Last Minute? What Trump, Iran Said On Failed Talks In Pakistan

US Military To Begin Blockade Of All Maritime Traffic Entering And Exiting Iranian Ports From April 13 Amid Rising Regional Tensions

Varuthini Ekadashi 2026: Ekadashi Today on April 13th 2026, Shubh Muhurat, Rituals, Vrat Katha,

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Varuthini Ekadashi 2026: Ekadashi Today on April 13th 2026, Shubh Muhurat, Rituals, Vrat Katha,

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Varuthini Ekadashi 2026: Ekadashi Today on April 13th 2026, Shubh Muhurat, Rituals, Vrat Katha,
Varuthini Ekadashi 2026: Ekadashi Today on April 13th 2026, Shubh Muhurat, Rituals, Vrat Katha,
Varuthini Ekadashi 2026: Ekadashi Today on April 13th 2026, Shubh Muhurat, Rituals, Vrat Katha,
Varuthini Ekadashi 2026: Ekadashi Today on April 13th 2026, Shubh Muhurat, Rituals, Vrat Katha,

QUICK LINKS