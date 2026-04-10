Bangalore Weather Today: IMD Issues Thunderstorm & Heatwave Alert, Warns Of Sudden Rain And Rising Temperatures- Check Latest Updates

Bengaluru is facing a spell of sweltering summer weather with soaring temperatures and occasional cloud cover. The city is still enjoying warm, mostly sunny day weather with maximum temperatures ranging between 35°C and 37°C. Night temperatures are relatively cooler around 24°C, says the India Meteorological Department(IMD). There are no significant rain alerts on April 10, but weather experts warn that isolated thunderstorms could form later tonight. They could bring showers with gusty winds in select areas of the city. The city is experiencing a transitional weather pattern, which comes with a mix of dry heat and sudden atmospheric instability.

Bangalore Weather Today: IMD Issues Thunderstorm & Heatwave Alert

The IMD has simultaneously issued a heatwave alert and a thunderstorm alert for Bengaluru and several parts of Karnataka. The warning of a heatwave from 10 to 15 April is due to increased heat due to strong solar radiation and low humidity, which is causing temperatures to be above normal during the day.

While the city may not necessarily meet the strict criteria for a heatwave every day, the dry air and high temperatures can cause heat stress, particularly in the afternoon hours. So please try to be careful, drink plenty of water, and avoid direct sunlight for extended periods of time. At the same time, there is a growing likelihood of isolated thunderstorms, particularly during late evening or nighttime hours, due to changing dynamics in the atmosphere. These weather events are likely to be short-lived, but may see a sudden burst of rain, lightning, and winds of 30-40 kmph in some areas.

Weather Impact: Traffic, Flights & Daily Life in Bangalore

Typhoon-like storm in the corner of a room. localised rains and thunderstorm are expected to touch down in the Bengaluru city and surrounding areas from 6.30pm to 7pm at the earliest. The phenomenon is expected to create havoc on the traffic flow in the city as waterlogging will occur due to overflow from the lower level parts of the city and the lack of visibility in the presence of rain will hamper the traffic flow and cause disruption.

Even though the phenomenon is expected to have a very localised impact, commuters are advised to change their travel plans and stay updated with the real time weather reports and advisories issued by the authorities.

There may be minor delays in the air travel operations at the Kempegowda International Airport if the phenomenon rolls over the airport’s vicinity. Gusty winds and lightning may cause some flight schedules to be affected. However, there is no major disruption expected at this stage.

For the residents, the increase in temperature during the day and the fluctuations in the humidity level may cause some discomfort, exhaustion and dehydration. Health experts advise people to wear light clothing, stay hydrated and avoid outdoor activities during the hottest hours of the day.

Bangalore Weather Forecast for the Next 7 Days

Bengaluru Next 7 Days Forecast: Dry and sunny till Apr 13

The general trend of Bengaluru weather in the next 7 days is dry with some post-noon cloud build-up.

IMD forecasts dry and sunny ahead till Apr 13 over South Interior Karnataka, Malnad and the coastal belt.

The gradual increase in post-noon cloud build-up may lead to isolated pockets of thunderstorms, but chances of rainfall are not expected in widespread areas.

Weekend Bengaluru weather forecast remains warm.

On Saturday, the city is likely to enjoy mostly sunny skies with temperatures reaching 35°C.

On Sunday, Bengaluru may see partly cloudy skies with temperatures soaring to 36°C.

However, even though the trend is dry, the availability of moisture in the air means that weather changes cannot be ruled out, especially in the late evening hours.

Bangalore Weather Forecast: Timing, Areas & Rain Intensity

Weatherwise: Bengaluru to see short-lived showers amid hot days

More organised thunderstorm activity is expected to form across Interior Karnataka from 13 to 16 April, said Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre (KSNDMC), bringing moderate rainfall along with gusty winds of 30-40 kmph.

Rainfall, if any, in Bengaluru will be short-lived and localised, not widespread. The outskirts and higher elevation areas may see slightly more activity than the core city.

On the other hand, there is also chance of light rain and thunderstorms in coastal Karnataka from 14 to 16 April. Weather suggests a slow shift after the long dry spell.

Overall, Bengaluru residents are advised to keep an eye on the daily forecast and take necessary precautions for pan-labourful days with a chance of sudden weather changes.

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