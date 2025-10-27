LIVE TV
Congress Looking To Adopt For 2 Dy CM Formula For Karnataka During Reshuffling

Earlier NewsX exclusively reported on October 22 that there will a massive reshuffling in the Karnataka government under Kamraj model, where at least a dozen of ministers will be dropped and new ministers will be inducted in the southern state.

Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah (ANI)
Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah (ANI)

October 27, 2025 20:03:55 IST

Congress Looking To Adopt For 2 Dy CM Formula For Karnataka During Reshuffling

Even as the Congress Karnataka Government is all set to see a massive reshuffling of the cabinet in the coming days, sources on Monday indicated that this time the party is looking to adopt two deputy chief minister formula in the southern state.

Earlier NewsX exclusively reported on October 22 that there will a massive reshuffling in the Karnataka government under Kamraj model, where at least a dozen of ministers will be dropped and new ministers will be inducted in the southern state.

Even Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has hinted at massive reshuffling in the cabinet on the completion of two and half years of the government in the state.

According to sources, Siddaramaiah had been asked by the party leadership for the reshuffling at least four months ago.

However, he had decided to carry out reshuffling on the two and half years of the state government.

The source on Monday revealed that the reshuffling are on the cards by the last week of November this year.

The source revealed that besides the dripping of the ministers and induction of new ministers, the southern state will also witness another formula of two deputy chief ministers for smooth functioning of the government.

The source also stated that the party leadership is also looking to appoint a new state unit chief of the party.

Currently, DK Shivakumar is holding the post of Karnataka Congress chief and he was given extension to lead the party till 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Shivakumar is also the deputy chief minister in Siddaramaiah government.

Under the Kamraj model of 1960’s, party plans to push for new faces in the state.

The source stated that at least a dozen of ministers are set to be dropped in the state on the basis of their performance and their past precedences of serving in the minister rank in the southern state.

The source explained that Kamraj model emphasises on giving way to new leaders by replacing at least two time ministers and two time former MPs and MLAs holding the positions for long.

The Kamraj model also talks about giving opportunity to senior leaders, who will be dropped from the state cabinet to be given new position in the organisation to strengthen it while new young leaders will be given the task as ministers to nurture them for further and prepare next generation leadership in the party.

The source indicated that under the Kamraj model, several top names are set to be dropped in Karnataka cabinet reshuffling and that includes the names of Dinesh Gundu Rao, HC Mahadevappa, Shivanand Patil, Sharanabasappa Darshanapur, Rahim Khan, SS Mallikarjun, Thimmapur Ramappa Balappa, K Venkatesh, Tangadagi Shivaraj Sangappa and others.

Meanwhile, Congress leaders have remained tightlipped over the reshuffling in the coming days.

First published on: Oct 27, 2025 8:03 PM IST
Congress Looking To Adopt For 2 Dy CM Formula For Karnataka During Reshuffling

Congress Looking To Adopt For 2 Dy CM Formula For Karnataka During Reshuffling

Congress Looking To Adopt For 2 Dy CM Formula For Karnataka During Reshuffling
Congress Looking To Adopt For 2 Dy CM Formula For Karnataka During Reshuffling
Congress Looking To Adopt For 2 Dy CM Formula For Karnataka During Reshuffling
Congress Looking To Adopt For 2 Dy CM Formula For Karnataka During Reshuffling

