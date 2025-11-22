Gujarat Horror: 12-Year-Old Boy Jumps From 2nd Floor Of His School, Parents Allege Abuse: ‘Torture By Teachers’

In a shocking incident, a 12-year-old boy of class 6th jumped from the second floor of the school in Kadi town of Gujarat’s Mehsana district, leaving his parents and the authorities alarmed. The child’s parents have blamed the teacher for allegedly mistreating him, claiming that “constant torture” drove their son to take this drastic step.

The incident took place around 11 am on Monday at the Holy Family School, its official said.

School Principal, Shailja Nair, said, “As soon as I was informed about a student jumping off the second floor, we rushed him to a hospital where he was administered first aid.”

What Happened in Class That Led the 12-Year-Old to Jump?

The boy’s family claimed that his class teacher had slapped him after he failed to complete his homework. The boy sustained a fracture in the right leg. They allege that this disciplinary action, combined with ongoing harsh treatment, contributed to the child taking the drastic step of jumping from the school’s second floor.

The boy’s father, Jignesh Rami, said, “When my child said that he forgot to bring his homework from home, the teacher slapped him four times and forced him to stay outside the class.”

He also alleged that the boy was not allowed to sit in the class until the fourth lecture and was forced to stay outside, even when he told the teacher that it was cold.

Suspension, But No FIR Yet: Parents Seek Justice



The boy’s family has lodged a written complaint with the police, but an FIR has not been registered yet.

The boy’s father, Jignesh Rami, said, My son jumped off the school building as a result of constant torture that he is subjected to by his teachers.”

Meanwhile, the school authorities stated that they have suspended the teacher accused of punishing the student, who was reportedly made the 12-year-old to sit outside the classroom and complete his homework.