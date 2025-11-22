LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Democratic Lawmakers video child abuse full list of new labour codes Delhi crime afghanistan Dubai Air Show Afqar Siddique anant ambani prostitute policy Democratic Lawmakers video child abuse full list of new labour codes Delhi crime afghanistan Dubai Air Show Afqar Siddique anant ambani prostitute policy Democratic Lawmakers video child abuse full list of new labour codes Delhi crime afghanistan Dubai Air Show Afqar Siddique anant ambani prostitute policy Democratic Lawmakers video child abuse full list of new labour codes Delhi crime afghanistan Dubai Air Show Afqar Siddique anant ambani prostitute policy
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Democratic Lawmakers video child abuse full list of new labour codes Delhi crime afghanistan Dubai Air Show Afqar Siddique anant ambani prostitute policy Democratic Lawmakers video child abuse full list of new labour codes Delhi crime afghanistan Dubai Air Show Afqar Siddique anant ambani prostitute policy Democratic Lawmakers video child abuse full list of new labour codes Delhi crime afghanistan Dubai Air Show Afqar Siddique anant ambani prostitute policy Democratic Lawmakers video child abuse full list of new labour codes Delhi crime afghanistan Dubai Air Show Afqar Siddique anant ambani prostitute policy
LIVE TV
Home > Regionals > Gujarat Horror: 12-Year-Old Boy Jumps From 2nd Floor Of His School, Parents Allege Abuse: ‘Torture By Teachers’

Gujarat Horror: 12-Year-Old Boy Jumps From 2nd Floor Of His School, Parents Allege Abuse: ‘Torture By Teachers’

12-year-old boy of class 6th jumped from the second floor of the school in Kadi town of Gujarat’s Mehsana district, leaving his parents and the authorities alarmed. The child’s parents have blamed the teacher for allegedly mistreating him, claiming that “constant torture” drove their son to take this drastic step.

12-Year-Old Boy Jumps From 2nd Floor Of His School in Gujarat. (Representative Image: Unsplash)
12-Year-Old Boy Jumps From 2nd Floor Of His School in Gujarat. (Representative Image: Unsplash)

Published By: Manisha Chauhan
Published: November 22, 2025 00:59:31 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Gujarat Horror: 12-Year-Old Boy Jumps From 2nd Floor Of His School, Parents Allege Abuse: ‘Torture By Teachers’

In a shocking incident, a 12-year-old boy of class 6th jumped from the second floor of the school in Kadi town of Gujarat’s Mehsana district, leaving his parents and the authorities alarmed. The child’s parents have blamed the teacher for allegedly mistreating him, claiming that “constant torture” drove their son to take this drastic step. 

The incident took place around 11 am on Monday at the Holy Family School, its official said. 

School Principal, Shailja Nair, said, “As soon as I was informed about a student jumping off the second floor, we rushed him to a hospital where he was administered first aid.”

What Happened in Class That Led the 12-Year-Old to Jump?

The boy’s family claimed that his class teacher had slapped him after he failed to complete his homework. The boy sustained a fracture in the right leg. They allege that this disciplinary action, combined with ongoing harsh treatment, contributed to the child taking the drastic step of jumping from the school’s second floor. 

The boy’s father, Jignesh Rami, said, “When my child said that he forgot to bring his homework from home, the teacher slapped him four times and forced him to stay outside the class.” 

He also alleged that the boy was not allowed to sit in the class until the fourth lecture and was forced to stay outside, even when he told the teacher that it was cold.

Suspension, But No FIR Yet: Parents Seek Justice

The boy’s family has lodged a written complaint with the police, but an FIR has not been registered yet. 

The boy’s father, Jignesh Rami, said, My son jumped off the school building as a result of constant torture that he is subjected to by his teachers.” 

Meanwhile, the school authorities stated that they have suspended the teacher accused of punishing the student, who was reportedly made the 12-year-old to sit outside the classroom and complete his homework.

First published on: Nov 22, 2025 12:59 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: child abuseGujarat Horrorhome-hero-pos-5mehsana case

RELATED News

KTR Accuses Revanth Reddy Of Engineering ₹5 Lakh Crore Industrial Land Scam

Karnataka Congress Power Battle: DK Shivakumar Denies ‘Revolution’ And Says “Making A Group Is Not In My Blood, All 140 MLAs Are My…”

Madhya Pradesh Shocker: After Delhi Case, Class 11 Student Dies By Suicide, Accuses Teacher In Final Note

Haryana Killing Shocker: Man Kills Sister Over Marriage Choice, Arrest Sends Waves Of Fear Through Region

Digital Arrest Scam: How A Retired Army Colonel Was Duped Of ₹56 Lakh By Fraudsters Posing As Mumbai Police

LATEST NEWS

Gujarat Horror: 12-Year-Old Boy Jumps From 2nd Floor Of His School, Parents Allege Abuse: ‘Torture By Teachers’

New Labour Codes: Salary Deadline Fixed, Gig Workers Legal Recognition, Minimum Wage Guarantee & More | Check Full List

Delhi Crime Alert: Brave 8-Year-Old Fights Off 31-year-old Rapist, Accused Arrested Under POCSO

Back-to-Back Earthquakes Jolt Afghanistan: Two Quakes Hit Hours Apart, Near 180km Depth

After Orry Fails To Appear, Mumbai Police Summons Shraddha Kapoor’s Brother Siddhanth Kapoor In ₹252 Crore Drug Case

Who Was Namansh Syal, The Pilot Who Died In Tejas Crash During Dubai Air Show? IAF Wing Commander, Father To 7-Year-Old Daughter, Failed To Eject, Went Down With Plane

Varanasi Movie Cast Fees: Here’s How Much SS Rajamouli, Mahesh Babu And Priyanka Chopra Are Charging For Rs 1200-1300 Crore Budget Film

Watch: Pappu Yadav Lies Down On Floor, Tries To Pacify Congress Workers As They Raise Slogans Of ‘Ticket Chori Hua Hai’ After Shocking Bihar Election Loss

Can Pollution Harm Pets Too? Viral Reddit Photo Shows Dog Struggling In Delhi’s Toxic Air, Owner Says “Pura Parivaar Bimaar”

Truly Mind Blowing! Your Samsung Phone Can Now Unlock Your Mahindra e-SUV, Here’s How To Create A Digital Car Key

Gujarat Horror: 12-Year-Old Boy Jumps From 2nd Floor Of His School, Parents Allege Abuse: ‘Torture By Teachers’

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Gujarat Horror: 12-Year-Old Boy Jumps From 2nd Floor Of His School, Parents Allege Abuse: ‘Torture By Teachers’

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Gujarat Horror: 12-Year-Old Boy Jumps From 2nd Floor Of His School, Parents Allege Abuse: ‘Torture By Teachers’
Gujarat Horror: 12-Year-Old Boy Jumps From 2nd Floor Of His School, Parents Allege Abuse: ‘Torture By Teachers’
Gujarat Horror: 12-Year-Old Boy Jumps From 2nd Floor Of His School, Parents Allege Abuse: ‘Torture By Teachers’
Gujarat Horror: 12-Year-Old Boy Jumps From 2nd Floor Of His School, Parents Allege Abuse: ‘Torture By Teachers’

QUICK LINKS