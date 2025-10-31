LIVE TV
Home > Regionals > J&K Govt Grants Land Ownership Rights To Displaced Families From PoJK

J&K Govt Grants Land Ownership Rights To Displaced Families From PoJK

Jammu & Kashmir has confirmed full land ownership rights for displaced families from PoJK and West Pakistan who settled after 1947, 1965 and 1971. Citing multiple orders, including new 2024 rules, the govt says the process is in final stages and no eligible beneficiary will be denied.

J&K government moves to deliver long-awaited justice. (Photo: ANI)
J&K government moves to deliver long-awaited justice. (Photo: ANI)

Published By: Ashiq Mir
Edited By: Sofia Babu Chacko
Last updated: October 31, 2025 15:31:34 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

In a significant step towards rehabilitation and empowerment, the Jammu and Kashmir government has confirmed that displaced persons from Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK), who settled in the region decades ago, have been granted full ownership rights over the land allotted to them.

In a written reply to a question raised during the ongoing Assembly session, the Revenue Department stated that displaced families from the 1947, 1965, and 1971 upheavals have already been conferred ownership rights under various government orders and legislative frameworks.

According to the department, landmark decisions including Cabinet Order No. 578-C of 1954, the Agrarian Reforms Act of 1976, and government orders issued in 1966 and more recently in 2024 have paved the way for regularizing refugee colonies and settling ownership issues. These initiatives ensured that families who were allotted evacuee land, state land, and residential quarters were covered under revised ceiling limits in subsequent years, thereby bringing more displaced families under the ambit of legal ownership.

The government also noted that the 2024 orders specifically addressed the transfer of evacuee land and proprietary rights to displaced individuals including West Pakistan Displaced Persons who have consistently maintained recorded possession of their allotted land.

To facilitate the process, the administration has been conducting awareness camps and preparing case files on a fast-track basis. The department reiterated that no eligible beneficiary will be denied their rightful claim.

Officials confirmed that the administration is now in the final stages of the process to grant complete land ownership rights to all such displaced families across Jammu and Kashmir a move seen as a long-pending justice for thousands affected by conflict and displacement.

First published on: Oct 31, 2025 3:31 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: J and K government 2024 orderjammu and kashmirjammu and kashmir newsPoJK displaced persons

QUICK LINKS