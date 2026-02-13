LIVE TV
Home > Regionals > Karnataka Horror: Daughter Suffocates Mother To Death On Astrologer’s Claim of ‘Black Magic,’ Accused Arrested

The villagers heard about some suspicious facts of the sudden death of Pushpavathi and called the police.

Published: February 13, 2026 10:14:06 IST

In a tragic incident orchestrated by superstition, an aged 55 year old woman was reportedly killed by her daughter in the Tumakuru district after the latter got to the belief that her mother had killed her father using black magic. The accused suchitra who was aged 33 had been emotionally distressed since the death of her father about 18 months ago.

What Happened Here?

A report by the NDTV stated that Suchitra had consulted an astrologer who supposedly informed her that her mother, Pushpavathi, had caused the death through occult methods. Police reported that Suchitra, of the Tumakuru city who stays with her husband later went to her mothers house and killed her when her mother was asleep by suffocation. Having committed the crime she, supposedly, tried to make the death seem natural and started to make the rapid preparations to the burial. Nevertheless, the villagers heard about some suspicious facts of the sudden death of Pushpavathi and called the police. Even the police officers arrived before the funeral was conducted and started questioning family members and neighbours.

Police Investigation 

Suchitra is reported to have admitted to killing her mother during the interrogation process which was influenced by the astrologer. The case of murder has been accepted at Kyatsandra Police Station and investigation is going on. The husband of suchitra is also being questioned by the police to establish whether he knew about the plan beforehand or had anything to do with the incident. The case has also brought to light the harmful effects of putting blind trust in superstitions and black magic as the authorities are asking people to apply their minds and to seek professional assistance, instead of using violence as a measure based on false allegations.

Also Read: ‘Reused Oil, Spoilt Tomatoes’: McDonald’s Jaipur Outlet Faces Regulatory Warning, Comes Under Fresh Government Scrutiny

Tags: astrologer claim black magicdaughter kills motherdaughter kills mother karnatakaKarnataka murder case

