LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
latest crime news Mumbai Children Kidnap News Australian Teenage Cricketer Ben Austin Death Air Force bengaluru Arvi Singh Sagoo ICC Women World Cup business news trump administration latest crime news Mumbai Children Kidnap News Australian Teenage Cricketer Ben Austin Death Air Force bengaluru Arvi Singh Sagoo ICC Women World Cup business news trump administration latest crime news Mumbai Children Kidnap News Australian Teenage Cricketer Ben Austin Death Air Force bengaluru Arvi Singh Sagoo ICC Women World Cup business news trump administration latest crime news Mumbai Children Kidnap News Australian Teenage Cricketer Ben Austin Death Air Force bengaluru Arvi Singh Sagoo ICC Women World Cup business news trump administration
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
latest crime news Mumbai Children Kidnap News Australian Teenage Cricketer Ben Austin Death Air Force bengaluru Arvi Singh Sagoo ICC Women World Cup business news trump administration latest crime news Mumbai Children Kidnap News Australian Teenage Cricketer Ben Austin Death Air Force bengaluru Arvi Singh Sagoo ICC Women World Cup business news trump administration latest crime news Mumbai Children Kidnap News Australian Teenage Cricketer Ben Austin Death Air Force bengaluru Arvi Singh Sagoo ICC Women World Cup business news trump administration latest crime news Mumbai Children Kidnap News Australian Teenage Cricketer Ben Austin Death Air Force bengaluru Arvi Singh Sagoo ICC Women World Cup business news trump administration
LIVE TV
Home > Regionals > Kerala Man Wears QR Code On Shirt To Take Cash Gifts At Daughter’s Wedding; Internet Reacts

Kerala Man Wears QR Code On Shirt To Take Cash Gifts At Daughter’s Wedding; Internet Reacts

A Kerala wedding video has gone viral after the bride’s father was seen wearing a Paytm QR code on his shirt to receive cash gifts via UPI. The “cashless wedding” sparked mixed reactions online, with some praising the digital twist and others calling it inappropriate.

Kerala wedding video has gone viral after the bride’s father was seen wearing a Paytm QR code. (Screengrab: IG/Logkyakahenge)
Kerala wedding video has gone viral after the bride’s father was seen wearing a Paytm QR code. (Screengrab: IG/Logkyakahenge)

Published By: Sofia Babu Chacko
Published: October 30, 2025 17:18:37 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Kerala Man Wears QR Code On Shirt To Take Cash Gifts At Daughter’s Wedding; Internet Reacts

In a uniquely modern twist to Indian wedding traditions, a Kerala bride’s father has gone viral after he was seen wearing a Paytm QR code on his shirt to receive cash gifts digitally. The video, now circulating widely on Instagram and X, has sparked both admiration and amusement across social media.

The short clip shows the father standing with a smile as guests walk up, scan the QR code displayed on his shirt, and transfer money directly through India’s fast-growing UPI digital payment system. Traditionally, guests gift money in envelopes, but this innovative approach blends convenience with the increasingly cashless culture in India.

Watch here:

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Logkyakahenge (@log.kya.kahenge)



Social media users quickly branded it as “cashless at marriage.” Many praised the father for being practical and eco-friendly, calling him a “true ambassador of Digital India.” Commenters also pointed out that QR payments eliminate the hassle of carrying cash and reduce paper wastage.

However, the viral moment also triggered polarized reactions. While some found it hilarious and clever, “Pay bill and eat,” joked one user, others were not impressed. A section of viewers criticised the idea, calling it “undignified” and “a new level of begging.” Despite the divided opinions, the video continues to accumulate thousands of views and shares.

India is seeing a massive rise in digital payments, and this wedding moment reflects how technology is becoming part of even the most deeply rooted cultural events. Whether innovative or controversial, the Kerala father’s QR-code badge has certainly succeeded in making headlines and turning a wedding into a viral sensation.

ALSO READ: Mumbai Man Rohit Arya Takes 20 Children Hostage At Powai Acting School, Police Comes To The Rescue

First published on: Oct 30, 2025 5:18 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Kerala bride father QR codeKerala viral videoKerala viral weddingQR code wedding gifts

RELATED News

Mumbai Man Rohit Arya Takes 20 Children Hostage At Powai Acting School, Police Comes To The Rescue

YS Jagan to Hold Key Review on Cyclone Montha Impact with YSRCP Leaders Tomorrow

‘Get Rs. 25 Lakh To Make Me Pregnant’: Pune Man Falls Prey To Online Scam, Gets Duped Of Rs. 11 Lakh

Who Is Tanu Rawat? YouTuber Angers Hindu activists Over Filming Obscene Reels In Short Clothes At An Ashram In Rishikesh

Disturbing Haryana Incident: University Female Staff Asked To Prove They Are On Periods, Male Supervisors Suspended Over Asking Photos Of Pads

LATEST NEWS

Heena Jaikishan on Gujarati Cinema’s Bold New Era

Kerala Man Wears QR Code On Shirt To Take Cash Gifts At Daughter’s Wedding; Internet Reacts

2025 Louvre Robbery: Five Big Arrests Made In Paris Including Main Suspect, Check Here

Digital Arrest: How To Stay Safe Online? Cyber Experts Reveal Key Steps To Protect Yourself From These Scams

India vs South Africa Test In Guwahati Makes History With New Chapter In Test Cricket, First To..

Bihar Polls: Four-Way Electoral Battle In Munger As BJP Battles To Hold Volatile Seat

Vladimir Putin’s Russia Reacts Cautiously To Trump’s Nuclear Testing Remarks: ‘Until Now, We Didn’t know…’

Amit Shah Issues Big Statement, Announces Republic Day-Style Parade Every October 31, Here’s Why

Indians In Malaysia Can Now Pay With UPI: India’s Payment Apps Just Went Global For Travelers

Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez Net Worth 2025: The Billion-Dollar Duo

Kerala Man Wears QR Code On Shirt To Take Cash Gifts At Daughter’s Wedding; Internet Reacts

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Kerala Man Wears QR Code On Shirt To Take Cash Gifts At Daughter’s Wedding; Internet Reacts

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Kerala Man Wears QR Code On Shirt To Take Cash Gifts At Daughter’s Wedding; Internet Reacts
Kerala Man Wears QR Code On Shirt To Take Cash Gifts At Daughter’s Wedding; Internet Reacts
Kerala Man Wears QR Code On Shirt To Take Cash Gifts At Daughter’s Wedding; Internet Reacts
Kerala Man Wears QR Code On Shirt To Take Cash Gifts At Daughter’s Wedding; Internet Reacts

QUICK LINKS