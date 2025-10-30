Kerala Man Wears QR Code On Shirt To Take Cash Gifts At Daughter’s Wedding; Internet Reacts

In a uniquely modern twist to Indian wedding traditions, a Kerala bride’s father has gone viral after he was seen wearing a Paytm QR code on his shirt to receive cash gifts digitally. The video, now circulating widely on Instagram and X, has sparked both admiration and amusement across social media.

The short clip shows the father standing with a smile as guests walk up, scan the QR code displayed on his shirt, and transfer money directly through India’s fast-growing UPI digital payment system. Traditionally, guests gift money in envelopes, but this innovative approach blends convenience with the increasingly cashless culture in India.

Watch here:







Social media users quickly branded it as “cashless at marriage.” Many praised the father for being practical and eco-friendly, calling him a “true ambassador of Digital India.” Commenters also pointed out that QR payments eliminate the hassle of carrying cash and reduce paper wastage.

However, the viral moment also triggered polarized reactions. While some found it hilarious and clever, “Pay bill and eat,” joked one user, others were not impressed. A section of viewers criticised the idea, calling it “undignified” and “a new level of begging.” Despite the divided opinions, the video continues to accumulate thousands of views and shares.

India is seeing a massive rise in digital payments, and this wedding moment reflects how technology is becoming part of even the most deeply rooted cultural events. Whether innovative or controversial, the Kerala father’s QR-code badge has certainly succeeded in making headlines and turning a wedding into a viral sensation.

