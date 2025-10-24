PM Modi Reacts To Bihar Woman’s Heartfelt Chhath Song, Urges Citizens To Share Festive Melodies On X

With Chhath Punja’s high spirit, a woman from Bihar mentioned Prime Minister Modi in a beautiful and heartfelt song, to which even the Prime Minister couldn’t refrain from responding.

Modi’s Post On X

While talking to People on X, Prime Minister Narendra Modi wrote, “The great festival of Chhath, dedicated to nature and culture, is approaching. Devotees across the country, including in Bihar, have already immersed themselves in the preparations for it with full devotion.”

He also added, “The songs of Chhathi Maiya enhance the grandeur and divinity of this sacred occasion. I request you to share songs related to Chhath Puja with me as well. I will share them with all fellow citizens over the next few days”. In his post on X, he highlights the cultural importance of Chhath songs.

In another post, PM Modi described the festival as a tribute to nature and culture and encouraged people to send him their favourite Chhath songs, saying he would share them on his social media platforms over the coming days.

It is a pure festival that makes people immerse themselves in the happy and positive vibes. Devotees across the country, including the people living in Bihar, truly drown themselves in the preparations for this festival.

Importance of Chhath Puja and Why It Is Celebrated?

Chhath Puja is a four-day festival dedicated to the worship of the Sun God, and it will be celebrated from October 25 to 28 this year. There are some rituals that every Bihari person follows: Nahay-Khay on the Chaturthi Tithi of Kartik Shukla Paksha, Kharna on Panchami, Chhath Puja on Sashti, and the concluding Usha Arghya on Saptami.

During Chhath, devotees observe a fast and offer their sincerest prayers to the rising and setting sun, expressing their gratitude for their life and everybody’s life on earth. The festival holds immense significance in Bihar, Jharkhand, Uttar Pradesh, and parts of Nepal and is celebrated with equal fervour by diaspora communities worldwide.

Puja Preparations by the Ministry Of Railways

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Railways has announced extensive preparations to manage the festive travel rush. Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Thursday visited the War Room at Rail Bhavan to review arrangements for Chhath Puja and interacted with officials to ensure passenger comfort and safety.

(With inputs from ANI)

