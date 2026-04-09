Rewa: Student Fans Teacher In A Govt School Amid Lack Of Basic Facilities; Video Draws Criticism For Sarcasm Instead Of Highlighting Infrastructure Gaps | WATCH

Madhya Pradesh: A video from Rewa in Madhya Pradesh has gone viral, showing a government school teacher taking class while also checking notebooks. With no fan in the classroom, a student is seen fanning the teacher manually to cope with the heat. The clip quickly gained attention online, drawing mixed reactions from users.

Viral Post Triggers Debate

The video was shared on X by a user who sarcastically described the moment as a “practical on generating electricity from a wind turbine,” mocking the situation. The comment sparked debate, with many questioning whether such reactions ignore the realities of under-resourced schools.

“You fan me, I am listening to music.” 😡💔 A woman principal is listening to music with earphones in a govt school in Rewa, MP, while a student stands beside her and fans her. Such inhumane behavior. You can imagine the poor education standards in our nation. pic.twitter.com/Br33DteqsI — Suraj Kumar Bauddh (@SurajKrBauddh) April 9, 2026

Several users pointed out that the clip reflects the lack of basic infrastructure in many government schools rather than any wrongdoing by the teacher.

Beyond Sarcasm: A Big Issue

Netizens say the moment should be seen as a reminder of infrastructure gaps in schools. They argue that instead of ridicule, the focus should shift to improving classroom conditions and ensuring a better learning environment for both students and teachers.

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