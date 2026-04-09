Rewa: Student Fans Teacher In A Govt School Amid Lack Of Basic Facilities; Video Draws Criticism For Sarcasm Instead Of Highlighting Infrastructure Gaps | WATCH

LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
anurag Yadav defamation-case attempted mass shooting NYC Mushahid Hussain gold and silver rate today B62 Studios Mia Khalifa 33 percent quota women Bihar CM race donald trump Delhi bed box murder case Iran ceasefire Donald Trump Iran policy Friends Matthew Perry death case anurag Yadav defamation-case attempted mass shooting NYC Mushahid Hussain gold and silver rate today B62 Studios Mia Khalifa 33 percent quota women Bihar CM race donald trump Delhi bed box murder case Iran ceasefire Donald Trump Iran policy Friends Matthew Perry death case anurag Yadav defamation-case attempted mass shooting NYC Mushahid Hussain gold and silver rate today B62 Studios Mia Khalifa 33 percent quota women Bihar CM race donald trump Delhi bed box murder case Iran ceasefire Donald Trump Iran policy Friends Matthew Perry death case anurag Yadav defamation-case attempted mass shooting NYC Mushahid Hussain gold and silver rate today B62 Studios Mia Khalifa 33 percent quota women Bihar CM race donald trump Delhi bed box murder case Iran ceasefire Donald Trump Iran policy Friends Matthew Perry death case
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
anurag Yadav defamation-case attempted mass shooting NYC Mushahid Hussain gold and silver rate today B62 Studios Mia Khalifa 33 percent quota women Bihar CM race donald trump Delhi bed box murder case Iran ceasefire Donald Trump Iran policy Friends Matthew Perry death case anurag Yadav defamation-case attempted mass shooting NYC Mushahid Hussain gold and silver rate today B62 Studios Mia Khalifa 33 percent quota women Bihar CM race donald trump Delhi bed box murder case Iran ceasefire Donald Trump Iran policy Friends Matthew Perry death case anurag Yadav defamation-case attempted mass shooting NYC Mushahid Hussain gold and silver rate today B62 Studios Mia Khalifa 33 percent quota women Bihar CM race donald trump Delhi bed box murder case Iran ceasefire Donald Trump Iran policy Friends Matthew Perry death case anurag Yadav defamation-case attempted mass shooting NYC Mushahid Hussain gold and silver rate today B62 Studios Mia Khalifa 33 percent quota women Bihar CM race donald trump Delhi bed box murder case Iran ceasefire Donald Trump Iran policy Friends Matthew Perry death case
LIVE TV
Home > Regionals News > Rewa: Student Fans Teacher In A Govt School Amid Lack Of Basic Facilities; Video Draws Criticism For Sarcasm Instead Of Highlighting Infrastructure Gaps | WATCH

Rewa: Student Fans Teacher In A Govt School Amid Lack Of Basic Facilities; Video Draws Criticism For Sarcasm Instead Of Highlighting Infrastructure Gaps | WATCH

Madhya Pradesh: A video from Rewa in Madhya Pradesh has gone viral, showing a government school teacher taking class while also checking notebooks. With no fan in the classroom, a student is seen fanning the teacher manually to cope with the heat.

Rewa: Student Fans Teacher In A Govt School Amid Lack Of Basic Facilities; Video Draws Criticism For Sarcasm Instead Of Highlighting Infrastructure Gaps (Via X)
Rewa: Student Fans Teacher In A Govt School Amid Lack Of Basic Facilities; Video Draws Criticism For Sarcasm Instead Of Highlighting Infrastructure Gaps (Via X)

Published By: Meera Verma
Published: April 9, 2026 13:33:11 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Rewa: Student Fans Teacher In A Govt School Amid Lack Of Basic Facilities; Video Draws Criticism For Sarcasm Instead Of Highlighting Infrastructure Gaps | WATCH

Madhya Pradesh: A video from Rewa in Madhya Pradesh has gone viral, showing a government school teacher taking class while also checking notebooks. With no fan in the classroom, a student is seen fanning the teacher manually to cope with the heat. The clip quickly gained attention online, drawing mixed reactions from users.

Viral Post Triggers Debate

The video was shared on X by a user who sarcastically described the moment as a “practical on generating electricity from a wind turbine,” mocking the situation. The comment sparked debate, with many questioning whether such reactions ignore the realities of under-resourced schools.

Several users pointed out that the clip reflects the lack of basic infrastructure in many government schools rather than any wrongdoing by the teacher.

Beyond Sarcasm: A Big Issue

Netizens say the moment should be seen as a reminder of infrastructure gaps in schools. They argue that instead of ridicule, the focus should shift to improving classroom conditions and ensuring a better learning environment for both students and teachers.

ALSO READ: Caught On Cam: Viral Video Shows Horrific Moment At Kanpur Wedding After Lift Breaks Mid-Air, Groom’s Brother Falls From Third Floor

——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

RELATED News

Are You Voting In Assam? Last-Minute Checklist For Assembly Elections 2026, ID Rules & Important Tips for April 9

Indore Shocker: 25-Year-Old Taxi Driver Dies By Suicide, Alleges Police For Beating And Demanding Rs 50,000 Bribe After Road Accident In Viral Video | WATCH

‘Zombie Drug Enters Bihar’: Man Found Standing Motionless In The Middle Of A Busy Street; Netizens Raise Concerns After Video Goes Viral | WATCH

Forest Official Crushed To Death By Speeding Tractor While Stopping Illegal Sand Mining In Madhya Pradesh’s Morena; Accused Driver Flees | WATCH

Haryana Woman Gets Abusive After Police Stop Her From Drinking Alcohol Near The Ganga River In Rishikesh; Netizens React As Video Goes Viral | WATCH

LATEST NEWS

Who Is Rex Heuermann? US Beach Serial Killer Admits Luring, Strangling, Chopping, Dumping Bodies in Sacks of 8 Sex Workers

CEC Gyanesh Kumar vs IAS Anurag Yadav: Heated Clash In Meeting Ends With ECI Removing Senior Bureaucrat, West Bengal Poll Observer – Here’s What Happened

Kolkata Weather Update, IPL 2026 KKR vs LSG: Will Rain Play Spoilsport Between Kolkata Knight Riders vs Lucknow Super Giants? | IPL Match Today

Did Ramayana’s Lakshman Ravi Dubey Just Surpass Ranbir Kapoor In IMDB Rankings? All About The TV Star Making Waves

Karachi Kings vs Peshawar Zalmi PSL Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Pakistan Super League Matches in India

CRPF Recruitment 2026 Notification Released Check Eligibility, Salary and Key dates To Apply

Dhurandhar 2 OTT Release Delayed Amid IPL 2026 Buzz, Fans Guess New Streaming Date And Reasons Behind Postponement

Ashok Kharat Viral MMS: New Video Of Nashik Astrologer Surfaces Where Self-Proclaimed Godman Lifts A Young Girl And….

Unnati Hooda vs Tomoka Miyazaki: When And Where to Watch Badminton Asia Championships 2026 in India

UAE Weather Today April 9: Rain Likely in Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Sharjah as NCM Warns of Cloudy Skies, Gusty Winds, Heavy Showers Likely Till THIS Date

Rewa: Student Fans Teacher In A Govt School Amid Lack Of Basic Facilities; Video Draws Criticism For Sarcasm Instead Of Highlighting Infrastructure Gaps | WATCH

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Rewa: Student Fans Teacher In A Govt School Amid Lack Of Basic Facilities; Video Draws Criticism For Sarcasm Instead Of Highlighting Infrastructure Gaps | WATCH

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Rewa: Student Fans Teacher In A Govt School Amid Lack Of Basic Facilities; Video Draws Criticism For Sarcasm Instead Of Highlighting Infrastructure Gaps | WATCH
Rewa: Student Fans Teacher In A Govt School Amid Lack Of Basic Facilities; Video Draws Criticism For Sarcasm Instead Of Highlighting Infrastructure Gaps | WATCH
Rewa: Student Fans Teacher In A Govt School Amid Lack Of Basic Facilities; Video Draws Criticism For Sarcasm Instead Of Highlighting Infrastructure Gaps | WATCH
Rewa: Student Fans Teacher In A Govt School Amid Lack Of Basic Facilities; Video Draws Criticism For Sarcasm Instead Of Highlighting Infrastructure Gaps | WATCH

QUICK LINKS