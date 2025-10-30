Royal Grace At Neasden: King Charles And Queen Camilla Visit BAPS Temple To Celebrate 30 Years Of Devotion

NewxAs part of the announcement, King Charles III and Queen Camilla went to BAPS Shri Swaminarayan Mandir Neasden, London – popularly known as ‘Neasden Temple’ – for the Temple’s belated 30th anniversary, which coincides with the Diwali and Hindu New Year celebrations.

Chairman of the Board of Trustees, Jitu Patel, graciously welcomed King Charles III and Queen Camilla. This was their first visit as King and Queen to the Mandir, having visited previously in their capacity as the Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall, reflecting their family’s long and warm relationship with the Mandir and BAPS Hindu community.

After being inaugurated in 1995, the Neasden Temple has developed into a spiritual and cultural landmark of international repute, hosting millions of visitors and worshippers across countries, and giving back to British society through initiatives in child and youth development, elderly welfare, health, and humanitarian relief, as reported.

During the visit, King Charles lll and Queen Camilla interacted with volunteers and community members and learned about the charitable activities of the Temple, including its long-standing partnership with The Felix Project – a London-based charity that redistributes surplus food to alleviate hunger for the vulnerable – which forms part of King Charles’ Coronation Food Project.

During their tour, they also learned about the upcoming BAPS Swaminarayan Hindu Mandir in Paris – the first-ever traditional Hindu temple in France – that will open in September next, while meeting key members of the project team, the release stated. In a post on X, the Royal Family official account stated: “Celebrating 30 years of Neasden Temple! Earlier today, The King and The Queen visited Europe's first traditional Hindu stone temple. During the engagement today, Their Majesties met worshippers and representatives from community and social impact initiatives supported by the Temple, including The Felix Project and Women of the World (WoW).”

Here, Yogvivekdas Swami, Head Swami of the Temple, expressed, “It was an honour for the entire community to welcome Their Majesties to Neasden Temple on this historic occasion. Our heartfelt thankfulness goes for their friendship and continued interest in our services for the community.”

Mahant Swami Maharaj, the spiritual leader of BAPS across the world at the age of 92, prayed for and blessed King Charles through a video message sent from India. He said, “Your reverend presence today is a testament to the faith that you have championed and the harmony of religions that you have fostered across your decades of public service.” In a private letter, he stated: “May every land of the UK evolve and be prosperous in every respect”.

After bidding farewell to King Charles III and Queen Camilla, they expressed their appreciation for the devotion and service of the volunteers, whose efforts sustain the Mandir spiritual and community life throughout the year, added the release.

All Inputs Taken From ANI.

