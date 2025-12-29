LIVE TV
Home > Regionals > UP Schools Shut Till Jan 1 As Temperatures Dip To 4–7°C In Severe Cold Wave

UP Schools Shut Till Jan 1 As Temperatures Dip To 4–7°C In Severe Cold Wave

Uttar Pradesh Schools Shut: Uttar Pradesh continues to reel under an intense cold wave, forcing the state government to step in with emergency measures. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has ordered the closure of all schools up to Class 12 across the state till January 1 to protect students from the harsh weather. The directive applies to schools affiliated with the UP Board, CBSE and ICSE.

UP Schools Shut Till Jan 1 As Temperatures Dip To 4–7°C In Severe Cold Wave
UP Schools Shut Till Jan 1 As Temperatures Dip To 4–7°C In Severe Cold Wave

Published By: Meera Verma
Published: December 29, 2025 09:29:36 IST

UP Schools Shut Till Jan 1 As Temperatures Dip To 4–7°C In Severe Cold Wave

Uttar Pradesh Schools Shut: Uttar Pradesh continues to reel under an intense cold wave, forcing the state government to step in with emergency measures. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has ordered the closure of all schools up to Class 12 across the state till January 1 to protect students from the harsh weather. The directive applies to schools affiliated with the UP Board, CBSE and ICSE.

The decision comes as temperatures plunge sharply across several districts, with early mornings and nights becoming increasingly severe.

Government Rolls Out Winter Relief Measures

The Chief Minister has asked senior officials to stay on high alert and regularly assess conditions on the ground. He warned against any negligence in executing cold-weather relief efforts.

District administrations have been instructed to distribute blankets, light bonfires and ensure special care for the homeless, elderly and economically weaker sections. Officials have been clearly told to prevent people from sleeping in the open during the cold spell.

Night Shelters Activated; Dense Fog Warning Issued

Authorities have also been directed to make sure night shelters are fully operational, with adequate bedding, warmth and basic facilities. CM Yogi Adityanath has asked officials to personally inspect shelters and take immediate corrective action wherever gaps are found.

Meanwhile, the Meteorological Department has forecast extremely dense fog in nearly 40 districts over the next 24 hours. Visibility is expected to drop to near zero in parts of Kaushambi, Prayagraj and Fatehpur. Several western UP districts, including Saharanpur, Muzaffarnagar and Aligarh, are also likely to be affected. Cold day conditions are set to persist in cities such as Prayagraj, Varanasi and Lucknow.

Mexico Train Accident: Interoceanic Train Derails In Oaxaca, 13 Killed, Nearly 100 Injured – What We Know

