LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
trump administration business news china China nuclear power adani jamaica power outag AE Central Bank abhishek bachchan trump administration business news china China nuclear power adani jamaica power outag AE Central Bank abhishek bachchan trump administration business news china China nuclear power adani jamaica power outag AE Central Bank abhishek bachchan trump administration business news china China nuclear power adani jamaica power outag AE Central Bank abhishek bachchan
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
trump administration business news china China nuclear power adani jamaica power outag AE Central Bank abhishek bachchan trump administration business news china China nuclear power adani jamaica power outag AE Central Bank abhishek bachchan trump administration business news china China nuclear power adani jamaica power outag AE Central Bank abhishek bachchan trump administration business news china China nuclear power adani jamaica power outag AE Central Bank abhishek bachchan
LIVE TV
Home > Space and Science > 3I/ATLAS: What Did India’s Space Telescope Really See When NASA Went Silent

3I/ATLAS: What Did India’s Space Telescope Really See When NASA Went Silent

When NASA’s communication with the mysterious interstellar object 3I/ATLAS went silent, India’s space telescope continued tracking it, uncovering surprising data. The telescope observed unusual velocity fluctuations and brightness variations, sparking questions about whether the object slowed down intentionally or if natural cosmic forces caused the change. Scientists are still analyzing the findings to determine if these movements were due to gravitational influences or something far more intriguing. The discovery has positioned India as a key player in deep-space observation and interstellar research.

3I/ATLAS: What Did India’s Space Telescope Really See When NASA Went Silent

Published By: Vani Verma
Published: October 30, 2025 09:35:52 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

3I/ATLAS: What Did India’s Space Telescope Really See When NASA Went Silent

In July 2025, India’s space telescope and other astronomers observed a mysterious interstellar object dubbed 3I/ATLAS while NASA remained silent and presented some truly puzzling results that confounded or intrigued scientists globally.

What Is 3I/ATLAS?

3I/ATLAS is the third confirmed interstellar object to transit the solar system, following ‘Oumuamua and Borisov. It was first detected in July 2025 by the Asteroid Terrestrial-impact Last Alert System, who then organized a global effort closely supported by India’s telescope in studying this rare visitor from another star system.

Strange Behavior and NASA’s Silence

Scientists soon recognized that 3I/ATLAS was exhibiting strange behavior, not like a typical comet in the solar system. It’s well-observed tail exhibited an unusual change in its properties resulting in an “anti-solar” tail suddenly turning directions which nobody expected. NASA usually makes big space discoveries quickly known to the public, however 3I/ATLAS left NASA silent leading to theories and calls from scientists globally for transparency. Meanwhile, India’s telescope continued observation which helped fill some observable gaps from what has often been publicly reported.

You Might Be Interested In

Chemical Surprises and Unusual Features

Scientists, including those using Indian telescopes, made sensational discoveries when they detected signatures of rare chemicals like nickel vapor and nickel tetracarbonyl. This is a metal compound not typically found in comets and linked to human activities. Most perplexing of all, there was no iron where it should have been, further complicating the data for researchers. 

​Global Observing Effort

While NASA was mostly silent, international teams launched an emergency investigation and coordinated worldwide telescope observations, including from India. 3I/ATLAS made its closest approach to the Sun on or around October 29-30, 2025, and this was an event of the rarest of rarities, a generation, or sometime in 400 years.

Why Are Scientists Excited?

3I/ATLAS has been coined by several researchers as a potential “Black Swan” event, meaning it is something substantially outside expected realms of experience that has the potential to change everything about our understanding of the Universe we live in. Some researchers, like Avi Loeb from Harvard, even suggest it could be an alien “Trojan horse,” but the consensus is that it is a truly bizarre comet with its set of wide-ranging oddities. 

What’s next for 3I/ATLAS?

The object is being monitored by telescopes worldwide, including from Indian observatories, but it will soon be lost in deep space for the foreseeable future. Data and eventual samples of 3I/ATLAS will be analyzed for many years to come to determine secrets of the origins of the formation of our solar system.

This article is based on publicly available reports and scientific observations. Further research and official confirmations from space agencies are awaited to validate the findings.

First published on: Oct 30, 2025 9:35 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: astronomy newscosmic observationIndia space telescopeinterstellar objectISROmysterious slowdownNASA silentspace researchvelocity changes

RELATED News

3I/ATLAS Didn’t Build Itself – Then Who Created It and Why?

Vegan diet can help diabetes patients cut costs, doctors' group finds

When, where, what else to know if your youngster wants pierced ears

What is a brain aneurysm – as Kim Kardashian opens up about diagnosis

Eating disorders abound among teens but here are some ways to help

LATEST NEWS

3I/ATLAS: What Did India’s Space Telescope Really See When NASA Went Silent

US Ends Automatic Renewal Of Work Permits For Migrant Workers: Here’s How This Would Affect Thousands Of Indians

Stock Market Today: RED ALERTS! Dalaal Street Under Pressure, Trump-Xi Meeting, Fed Rate Cut, Q2 Result, Too Much To Handle, Sensex And Nifty Fall Hard

Is It Time To Celebrate Feds’s Rate Cut? Fed’s 25 bps Rate Cut Lifts Liquidity But Caution Prevail

Donald Trump, Xi Jinping Meet In South Korea After Six Years Amid Trade Tensions: All You Need To Know

‘We’ll Match Russia’: Trump Calls for Immediate US Nuclear Weapons Testing

Stocks To Watch Today: Wipro, Dr. Reddy’s, Adani Power, NTPC, LIC, Canara Bank, Union Bank of India And Many In Focus Amid Trump-Xi Meeting And Global Buzz, 30 October 2025

Trump Stuns: US To Share Nuclear Submarine Tech With South Korea

India, China Hold Fresh Talks,But Border Tensions Still Far From Easing

Royal Grace At Neasden: King Charles And Queen Camilla Visit BAPS Temple To Celebrate 30 Years Of Devotion

3I/ATLAS: What Did India’s Space Telescope Really See When NASA Went Silent

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

3I/ATLAS: What Did India’s Space Telescope Really See When NASA Went Silent

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

3I/ATLAS: What Did India’s Space Telescope Really See When NASA Went Silent
3I/ATLAS: What Did India’s Space Telescope Really See When NASA Went Silent
3I/ATLAS: What Did India’s Space Telescope Really See When NASA Went Silent
3I/ATLAS: What Did India’s Space Telescope Really See When NASA Went Silent

QUICK LINKS