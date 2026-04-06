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Home > Space and Science News > Artemis II Reaches Moon’s Gravitational Sphere, Sets All-Time Record For Longest-Distance Human Spaceflight

Artemis II Reaches Moon’s Gravitational Sphere, Sets All-Time Record For Longest-Distance Human Spaceflight

Artemis II reaches Moon, sets new record for farthest human spaceflight, surpassing Apollo 13 distance

Artemis II reaches Moon, sets new record for farthest human spaceflight. (Photo: Reuters)
Artemis II reaches Moon, sets new record for farthest human spaceflight. (Photo: Reuters)

Published By: Sofia Babu Chacko
Last updated: April 6, 2026 16:49:25 IST

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Artemis II Reaches Moon’s Gravitational Sphere, Sets All-Time Record For Longest-Distance Human Spaceflight

Artemis II Reaches Moon’s Gravitational Sphere, Sets All-Time Record for Longest-Distance Human Spaceflight.

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Artemis II Reaches Moon’s Gravitational Sphere, Sets All-Time Record For Longest-Distance Human Spaceflight

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Artemis II Reaches Moon’s Gravitational Sphere, Sets All-Time Record For Longest-Distance Human Spaceflight

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Artemis II Reaches Moon’s Gravitational Sphere, Sets All-Time Record For Longest-Distance Human Spaceflight
Artemis II Reaches Moon’s Gravitational Sphere, Sets All-Time Record For Longest-Distance Human Spaceflight
Artemis II Reaches Moon’s Gravitational Sphere, Sets All-Time Record For Longest-Distance Human Spaceflight
Artemis II Reaches Moon’s Gravitational Sphere, Sets All-Time Record For Longest-Distance Human Spaceflight

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