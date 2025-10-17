Is it the new strain of Covid or a cold?

If you are feeling under the weather, here is some expert advice to help you figure out whether you have Covid or a seasonal cold. London (PA Media/dpa) – Coughs and sneezes seem to be inescapable at the moment – whether you’re at work, commuting or relaxing at home, it’s hard to avoid them. With headlines buzzing about new Covid variants and social media filled with speculation, it’s becoming increasingly difficult to tell whether that scratchy throat or runny nose is a sign of Covid or just a typical seasonal cold. To help clear up the confusion, we spoke to the experts. Here’s what they had to say… What causes a cold and what causes Covid? “Colds are caused by a bunch of different viruses, but the most common culprit is the rhinovirus, a tiny troublemaker that loves to set up camp in your nose and throat,” explains Dr Chun Tang, GP at Pall Mall Medical in the UK. “Covid, on the other hand, is caused by a single virus, SARS-CoV-2, which is a type of coronavirus. “Both attack your respiratory system, but Covid tends to go deeper, sometimes affecting the lungs and even other organs.” What is the new strain of Covid and how is it different? Stratus (XFG) and Nimbus (NB.1.8.1) are some of the newest strains of Covid that have been dominating headlines recently. “Stratus is linked to hoarseness and fatigue, whereas Nimbus is associated with a ‘razor-blade’ sore throat and digestive symptoms like nausea and bloating,” explains Dr Bruno Silvester Lopes, lecturer in microbiology at Britain's Teesside University. “Both are highly transmissible but not more severe than previous variants.” How do Covid and colds tend to spread? “Both spread mainly through droplets when someone coughs, sneezes, or even talks near you,” says Tang. “Covid, however, can also spread more easily through the air in tiny particles that linger, especially in crowded or poorly ventilated spaces. “So, while a cold might need a bit of close contact to catch, Covid can sometimes sneak across the room if you’re unlucky.” Are the symptoms of a cold and Covid different or do some overlap? Colds and Covid can be tricky to distinguish as many of their symptoms overlap. “Both can give you a sore throat, runny or stuffy nose, sneezing, and coughing,” says Tang. “However, Covid can also cause fever, fatigue, muscle aches, and that telltale loss of taste or smell – although that’s less common with newer variants. “Covid is also more likely to make you feel wiped out, like you’ve been hit by a truck, whereas a cold tends to stay in your head and chest.” Do the symptoms of a cold and Covid tend to last for a similar amount of time? “Cold symptoms normally last approximately for a week to 10 days,” says Lopes. “Whereas Covid symptoms typically last for up to two weeks, but some may experience them for longer, even persisting for months. “Covid can also cause serious complications, such as pneumonia or long Covid, which affect multiple body systems, not just the respiratory tract.” Are the treatments for colds and Covid different? “Colds can be managed with rest, fluids and over-the-counter medications such as paracetamol and decongestants.” says Lopes. “Mild cases of Covid are treated similarly, but high-risk individuals may be prescribed antivirals.” Should I still test for Covid? “Yes, especially if you’re feeling unwell and work around vulnerable people like in healthcare or care homes, or if you want to avoid spreading it to family members who might be at risk,” says Tang. “You can still buy rapid lateral flow tests from pharmacies or order them online. Some workplaces and community settings also provide them for free. Testing helps you make informed choices, like staying at home if you’re positive.” When should you go to a GP about a cold or Covid? “You should see a GP if you have a high fever that won’t go away, difficulty breathing, chest pain, or if your symptoms drag on beyond 10–14 days without improvement,” advises Tang. “For Covid specifically, seek help quickly if you feel short of breath or your oxygen levels drop. Always trust your gut, if you’re worried, get checked out.” How can you prevent yourself from getting a cold or Covid at this time of year? “Wash your hands often, keep rooms well ventilated, and try not to touch your face too much,” advises Tang. “Avoid close contact with people who are clearly under the weather, and if you’re feeling sick, be kind, stay home and rest. “For Covid, staying up to date with vaccines gives great protection – and don’t underestimate the power of good sleep, a balanced diet, and regular exercise.” The following information is not intended for publication pa dpa coh

