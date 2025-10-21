LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Eric Schmidt operation sindoor Mohammad Rizwan Diwali 2025 Date Time Ind vs Aus odi donald trump Eric Schmidt operation sindoor Mohammad Rizwan Diwali 2025 Date Time Ind vs Aus odi donald trump Eric Schmidt operation sindoor Mohammad Rizwan Diwali 2025 Date Time Ind vs Aus odi donald trump Eric Schmidt operation sindoor Mohammad Rizwan Diwali 2025 Date Time Ind vs Aus odi donald trump
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Eric Schmidt operation sindoor Mohammad Rizwan Diwali 2025 Date Time Ind vs Aus odi donald trump Eric Schmidt operation sindoor Mohammad Rizwan Diwali 2025 Date Time Ind vs Aus odi donald trump Eric Schmidt operation sindoor Mohammad Rizwan Diwali 2025 Date Time Ind vs Aus odi donald trump Eric Schmidt operation sindoor Mohammad Rizwan Diwali 2025 Date Time Ind vs Aus odi donald trump
LIVE TV
Home > Space and Science > Manila-based scientists report stomach ulcer jab breakthrough

Manila-based scientists report stomach ulcer jab breakthrough

Manila-based scientists report stomach ulcer jab breakthrough
Crude oil barrels with falling stock market chart indicating global oil price decline

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Published: October 21, 2025 13:40:17 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Manila-based scientists report stomach ulcer jab breakthrough

Berlin (dpa) – Gastric ulcers are not only painful, they can lead to more serious conditions such as sepsis and mean that a patient is more vulnerable than others to developing stomach cancer. Usually treated with antibiotics – which germs are increasingly becoming resistant to – such ulcers can also be caused by taking too much steroid-based medications such as ibuprofen, which can irritate or damage the lining of the stomach. But prevention is better than cure, as the saying goes – and with that in mind a team of scientists in the Philippines are making progress with developing a world-first vaccine that targets widespread germ Helicobacter pylori, also known as H. pylori, which is found in around 60% of people and which is the cause of many stomach ulcers. Based at Ateneo de Manila University School of Science and Engineering’s Department of Biology, the researchers have identified proteins produced by the bacteria that make it so tough it can survive in stomach acid, which is capable of dissolving some metals. Not only does the ulcer-causing germ thrive in gastric acid, it can stick to the stomach's lining while dodging the sentinels and assassins dispatched by the human immune system.  But the Manila-based team said that it has figured out which of the proteins concerned are most likely to be safe and able to activate protective immune cells. The team says their research, which was based on computer modelling, sketches out "promising candidates for future H. pylori vaccine design." "Despite the availability of antibiotics, challenges such as patient reluctance, high treatment costs, and antibiotic resistance limit their effectiveness, making vaccination a promising alternative," the researchers say, adding that more in vitro tests are needed to follow up on and validate their findings. The following information is not intended for publication dpa spr arw

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Oct 21, 2025 1:40 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

RELATED News

Blind patients able to read again thanks to pioneering device

What is the Prima device and how does it work?

‘Avid bookworm’ who lost vision ‘optimistic’ after help from implant

'Holy grail' blood test for over 50 cancers brings 'exciting' results

Is it the new strain of Covid or a cold?

LATEST NEWS

Hardik Pandya And Mahieka Sharma’s Twin Game Going Strong, Red Themed Diwali Appearance Captivates Fans

Manila-based scientists report stomach ulcer jab breakthrough

LAWYER FOR FORMER FRENCH PRESIDENT SARKOZY SAYS REQUEST FOR FREEDOM HAS BEEN FILED

US government shutdown delays Unilever's Magnum ice cream spin-off

BAN vs WI 2nd ODI Live Streaming: Where and Where to watch Bangladesh vs West Indies Match Live telecast on TV, Mobile apps Online in India

Mask OTT Release: When And Where To Stream Kavin-Andrea Jeremiah’s Tamil Thriller After Theatrical Run

JAPAN INCOMING CHIEF CABINET SECRETARY MINORU KIHARA ANNOUNCES MINISTERS IN TAKAICHI CABINET

Exclusive-Chipmaker CXMT plans Shanghai listing with $42 billion valuation, sources say

Blue Jays manager Schneider excited to represent Canada in World Series matchup with Dodgers

BRIEF-Ecopro To Divest 11 Billion Won Worth Of Own Shares

Manila-based scientists report stomach ulcer jab breakthrough

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Manila-based scientists report stomach ulcer jab breakthrough

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Manila-based scientists report stomach ulcer jab breakthrough
Manila-based scientists report stomach ulcer jab breakthrough
Manila-based scientists report stomach ulcer jab breakthrough
Manila-based scientists report stomach ulcer jab breakthrough
QUICK LINKS