Home > Sports > ASIA CUP 2025 ROW: ICC Penalizes Jasprit Bumrah For Plane Gesture Send-Off, Suryakumar Yadav Also Found Guilty Of Breach

Jasprit Bumrah received a demerit point from the ICC for his plane gesture send-off to Haris Rauf in the Asia Cup 2025 final. While Rauf and Suryakumar Yadav faced heavier penalties, Arshdeep Singh was cleared after a hearing. ICC cited violations of its Code of Conduct.

Jasprit Bumrah And Suryakumar Yadav Punished By ICC (PHOTO: X)

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Published: November 4, 2025 21:35:14 IST

Jasprit Bumrah, the Indian team pacer, was awarded one demerit point by the International Cricket Council (ICC) over his send-off to Haris Rauf, which was in the form of a plane in the Asia Cup 2025 final against Pakistan.

Jasprit Bumrah (India) was charged with contravening Article 2.21 of the code of conduct since he led to the disrepute of the game, and the suggested penalty of an official warning that amounted to one demerit point. 

Jasprit Bumrah Fined for Send-Off

Since he admitted the sanction, there was no need of a formal hearing, the official ICC release said. Rauf encountered a great share of criticism by performing the crash of a plane gesture an apparent (the military conflict between the two countries) gesture when the two teams were playing Super 4 game.

In the showdown, Bumrah outcastled Rauf in the 18th over of the Pakistan innings and repeated the act of the Pakistan fast bowler to send him a gorgeous send off.

In the meantime, an alleged breach of conduct by India fast bowler Arshdeep Singh during the Super 4 game against Pakistan was taken to a hearing by match referee Andy Pycroft. He was, however, acquitted.

ICC Takes Action After Controversial Asia Cup Send-Off

After a hearing by ICC Match Referee Andy Pycroft: Arshdeep Singh (India) was cleared of an act allegedly breaching Article 2.6, use of a gesture that is obscene, offensive or insulting and so no sanction was given.

In the meantime, India captain Suryakumar Yadav was found guilty of a violation of Article 2.21 of the ICC Code of Conduct, which concerned the behaviour of the game to disrepute. He was fined a third and two-thirds of his match salary and awarded two demerit points.

The same offence was committed by the Sahibzada Farhan (Pakistan) who was convicted and was warned, one demerit point was imposed on him. Haris Rauf was convicted and had to be suspended two matches. The Pakistan pacer also paid 30 per cent of match fees in two occasions.

ALSO READ: Asia Cup Row: Haris Rauf Gets Banned By ICC For 2 Matches, Here’s What Triggered The Suspension

First published on: Nov 4, 2025 9:35 PM IST
QUICK LINKS