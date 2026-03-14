BAN vs PAK: Is Babar Azam Injured? Pakistan Selector Provides Massive Update on Star Batter

Pakistan batter Babar Azam hasn’t been in greatest of form and struggled continuously to be among the runs during the T20 World Cup 2026. The right-handed batter was also dropped from the ODI squad that is touring Bangladesh for three-match series while hasn’t taken part in the National T20 Cup 2026.

Now, in a shocking revelation, Pakistan selector Aaqib Javed has said that Babar is injured and that’s why he has missed the flight to Bangladesh and is not playing the country’s domestic T20 tournament. According to Javed, the injury was the primary reason Babar was kept out.

“Babar Azam faced an injury during the T20 World Cup. When he came back from Sri Lanka, our doctors have a look at him. His injury is preventing him from playing in the National T20. He wanted to play, but the injury is not letting him do so,” Javed told reporters during a press interaction.

Contradictory Statements

Earlier, coach Mike Hesson and skipper Shaheen Afridi had said that Babar has been “rested” against Bangladesh as the team management wants to give chances to other young players. Now, Javed’s statement has created a sort of confusion among the fans as the statements made by the latter are contradicting to what the coach and the captain had said.

🚨 SHOCKING STATEMENT BY AQIB JAVED Aaqib Javed said, “Babar Azam is facing an injury that’s why he wasn’t included against Bangladesh he also wanted to play the NT20 cup but his health conditions didn’t allow him.” pic.twitter.com/c7LnY14DxN — Abdullah. (@Abdullahh_56) March 14, 2026

Babar Azam’s Recent Form

Babar Azam had a forgettable T20 World Cup 2026 after he could only manage 91 runs in 4 innings. In fact, he didn’t come out to bat against Namibia after Shadab Khan and Khawaja Nafay were promoted ahead of him. He was later dropped against Sri Lanka. Pakistan crashed out of the tournament in the Super 8 stage after losing to England.

Pakistan’s clash against New Zealand was washed out while they needed to restrict Sri Lanka at 147 while defending 213 to move ahead. But Dasun Shanaka denied Pakistan a place in the semis as he struck 76* off 31. The right-handed batter couldn’t take the team over the line but Pakistan couldn’t move ahead either.

Pakistan are now facing Bangladesh in a three-match ODI series. The series is levelled at 1-1 with the decider to take place on Sunday in Dhaka. Pakistan faced a lot of backlash after losing to Bangladesh in the first match but made a solid comeback in the next to equalise the series. The visitors defeated Bangladesh by 128 runs (D/L Method).

Also Read: BAN vs PAK 2nd ODI | Pakistan Captain Salman Ali Agha in Trouble After Agitated Reaction on Controversial Run Out

