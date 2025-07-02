Bengaluru Stampede: BCCI Directs RCB, KSCA To File Written Replies Over Gross Negligence Allegations

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) Ombudsman Justice (Retd) Arun Mishra has directed the Indian Premier League 2025 winners Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) to file their respective written replies on the complaint alleging gross negligence and violation of safety norms by the franchise during the victory celebration in Bengaluru last month which led to a stampede.

June 4 Stampede: 11 Dead, 50+ Injured Outside M Chinnaswamy Stadium

On June 4, 11 people died, over 50 were injured during the stampede outside the M Chinnaswamy Stadium during RCB’s victory celebrations as Police were short of means to control the increasing crowd.

The directives from the ombudsman come after senior IPS officer Vikash Kumar, who was among four suspended by the state government, challenged the decision. The CAT quashed the government order, saying the cop should be reinstated. RCB and KSCA have four weeks to file their written replies to the complaint.

“Looking at the gravity of the incident, it is considered appropriate that the Karnataka Cricket Association, as well as the concerned franchise, Royal Challengers Bangalore, be asked to submit their written replies to the complaint. Let the Karnataka Cricket Association and the Royal Challengers Bangalore franchise file their respective written replies to the complaint within four weeks, with a copy to the complainant as well,” Justice Mishra wrote in his directive.

RCB Sale Rumours and Accountability Concerns Surface

There have been recent speculations about the franchise looking for a sale, allegedly in an attempt to distance itself from facing the possible consequences. While considering this possibility, the Ombudsman in the directive stated that the status quo should be maintained in the meantime.

“Apprehension has been expressed that the franchise may be attempting to distance itself from accountability and possibly offload ownership to avoid potential consequences. In the meantime, the status quo is to be maintained,” it stated.

CAT Slams RCB and DNA Network for Holding Parade Without Permission

The CAT order stated that neither the franchise nor its event management firm, S DNA Entertainment Network Private Limited, sought any permissions to conduct the title celebration parade at the stadium.

CAT also pointed out that for the organisation of such events, an application has to be made a week before under the Licensing and Controlling of Assemblies and Public Procession (Bengaluru city) order, 2009. However, neither RCB nor DNA did so.

The cops came under immense burden as the state government organised a “felicitation” for players. The order said, “Therefore, prima facie it appears that RCB is responsible for the gathering of about three to five lakh people.”

“RCB did not take the appropriate permission or consent from the Police. Suddenly, they posted on social media platforms and as a result of aforesaid information the public were gathered. Because of the shortage of time on 04.06.2025, the Police was unable to do the appropriate arrangements. Sufficient time was not given to the Police. Suddenly, RCB created the aforesaid type of nuisance without any prior permission,” it added.

BCCI Forms Committee To Prevent Future Mishaps

Last month, following the incident, the BCCI announced that during the 28th Apex Council meeting, a committee was constituted to formulate comprehensive guidelines aimed at preventing such occurrences in the future.

The committee features: Devajit Saikia (Chairperson), Prabhtej Singh Bhatia (BCCI Treasurer) and Rajeev Shukla (BCCI vice-president).

(With Inputs From ANI)

