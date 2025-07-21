LIVE TV
Benjamin Sesko On Manchester United's Radar: Ruben Amorim's Striker Solution?

Benjamin Sesko On Manchester United's Radar: Ruben Amorim's Striker Solution?

For the Red Devils, Benjamin Sesko would be a bold addition. The Slovenian scored 21 goals and added six assists in all competitions during his strong 2024–25 season at Leipzig.

The forward is able to connect up and hold up play with ease. His aerial presence in the box is excellent, and he can score with either foot. Another positive is that he can hit the ball from a long distance.
The forward is able to connect up and hold up play with ease. His aerial presence in the box is excellent, and he can score with either foot. Another positive is that he can hit the ball from a long distance.

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Last Updated: July 21, 2025 15:01:33 IST

Journalist Ben Jacobs reports that Manchester United has designated RB Leipzig player Benjamin Sesko as one of the choices to strengthen the center-forward department. Earlier this summer, the Red Devils expressed interest in signing Liam Delap from Ipswich Town, but the Englishman decided to sign with Chelsea instead.

Hugo Ekitike of Eintracht Frankfurt was recently named as a target, but the French striker is reportedly being pursued by archrivals Liverpool. Sesko is once again being considered by United as a number nine option, according to Jacobs. Before the Slovenian decided to stay at Leipzig, the club made an approach last year.

Other names mentioned include Ollie Watkins and Nicolas Jackson. Since acquiring a new striker is the “next priority,” the Red Devils are also shortlisting a number of players.

The German club’s current deal with him expires in the summer of 2029. Therefore, Man United will have a difficult time negotiating a deal for him this off-season.

Is Benjamin the missing puzzle of Amorim’s squad?

Sesko is able to clear a yard of space so he can get some shots on goal. He is a skilled dribbler with the ball at his feet and has the vision to make some clutch passes in the closing third. In the Bundesliga, the Slovenian player has shown himself to be a deadly finisher.  Sesko needs to work on his link-up play up top, but at 1.95m, he is a formidable presence in the final third. We may anticipate that Sesko will strengthen Man United manager Ruben Amorim’s offensive with greater firepower. He is excellent enough to guarantee a berth in the Manchester club’s regular first team for the upcoming campaign.

Sesko, who is currently 22 years old, could one day be a top player in his position. He would thus be a respectable option for the Red Devils to take into account during this summer’s transfer window. To get the most out of Sesko at Old Trafford, Amorim must first be patient with his development.

Marcus Rashford will be loaned to Barcelona by the Red Devils with a buyout option.  They anticipate saving his £15.6 million yearly salary for the upcoming season as part of the agreement.

Benjamin Sesko On Manchester United’s Radar: Ruben Amorim’s Striker Solution?

