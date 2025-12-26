Cricket Records: Top 5 Bowlers Fastest To 350 ODI Wickets

In the realm of One Day International (ODI) cricket, the total of 350 career wickets is specified as one of the premier bowling milestones of the game, and only a few players have the combination of longevity and exceptional skills.

Top 5 Bowlers Fastest To 350 ODI Wickets

If we take into account all bowlers of ODI time, the record for the fastest to the milestone of 350 wickets taken stays with an Australian player Brett Lee, who jumped into the record books within an incredible span of only 202 matches. The signature of Lee’s career was his placid yet furious pace, astonishing reverse swing and over a decade long control which made him a batter’s worst nightmare and non other bowler’s fastest among the format to this historical landmark.

Second is the iconic Pakistan’s fast bowlers’ league Waqar Younis who was unmatchable as far as the artists of reverse swing and killer yorkers were concerned. His swing and yorkers were the qualities that made him a wicket taker in one stroke and at the same time made his team secure early breakthroughs stacking the oppositions. His art of bowling at fast speeds with late movement made him the most feared bowler of the 1990s and early 2000s.

Top 5 Bowlers Fastest To 350 ODI Wickets

Sri Lanka’s spin wizard Muttiah Muralitharan comes in the third place on the list with a remarkable feat of 350 wickets in just 229 matches. Muralitharan, the number-one ODI wicket-taker in the world, who still stands on a total of 534 wickets, has been a constant headache for batsmen with his diverse delivery technique and the talent of spinning the ball for very long periods. Along with him, there is Glenn McGrath from Australia, who reached the landmark in 233 matches and thus took the second place. He was famous for his uncompromising accuracy, perfect line and length, and even the slightest imperfections on a pitch were the most he could take.

The last spot of the top five is taken by another great one, the iconic Pakistani speedster Wasim Akram, who had already reached the 350 ODI wickets mark after 244 matches. The media used to frequently dub him the ‘Sultan of Swing’, since he could easily swing the ball with the left hand while at the same time throwing accurate yorkers, and he was also using his cleverness, hence, the world of cricket in the late 1980s and 1990s was under his control. His multifaceted bowling skills were instrumental in Pakistan’s victories and he was very much among the ODI legends.

Also Read: IND-W vs SL-W 3rd T20I Live Streaming: When, Where And How To Watch India Women vs Sri Lanka Women Match Live Telecast on TV, Mobile Apps and Website