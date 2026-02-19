LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Kingfisher babar azam Epstein files Andrew Mountbatten 14-year-old girl pregnant donald trump AI infrastructure bangladesh bengaluru insurrection ms dhoni AI innovation AI Summit 2026 Afghanistan women rights Kingfisher babar azam Epstein files Andrew Mountbatten 14-year-old girl pregnant donald trump AI infrastructure bangladesh bengaluru insurrection ms dhoni AI innovation AI Summit 2026 Afghanistan women rights Kingfisher babar azam Epstein files Andrew Mountbatten 14-year-old girl pregnant donald trump AI infrastructure bangladesh bengaluru insurrection ms dhoni AI innovation AI Summit 2026 Afghanistan women rights Kingfisher babar azam Epstein files Andrew Mountbatten 14-year-old girl pregnant donald trump AI infrastructure bangladesh bengaluru insurrection ms dhoni AI innovation AI Summit 2026 Afghanistan women rights
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Kingfisher babar azam Epstein files Andrew Mountbatten 14-year-old girl pregnant donald trump AI infrastructure bangladesh bengaluru insurrection ms dhoni AI innovation AI Summit 2026 Afghanistan women rights Kingfisher babar azam Epstein files Andrew Mountbatten 14-year-old girl pregnant donald trump AI infrastructure bangladesh bengaluru insurrection ms dhoni AI innovation AI Summit 2026 Afghanistan women rights Kingfisher babar azam Epstein files Andrew Mountbatten 14-year-old girl pregnant donald trump AI infrastructure bangladesh bengaluru insurrection ms dhoni AI innovation AI Summit 2026 Afghanistan women rights Kingfisher babar azam Epstein files Andrew Mountbatten 14-year-old girl pregnant donald trump AI infrastructure bangladesh bengaluru insurrection ms dhoni AI innovation AI Summit 2026 Afghanistan women rights
LIVE TV
Home > Sports > Cricket Umpire Dies After a Bee Swarm Attack During Local Match in Unnao

Cricket Umpire Dies After a Bee Swarm Attack During Local Match in Unnao

A 65-year-old senior umpire of the Kanpur Cricket Association (KCA), Manik Gupta, died after a swarm of bees attacked players and officials during a local cricket match at Sapru ground in Shuklaganj, Unnao on Wednesday.

The KDMA league match between YMCC and Paramount was disrupted after a sudden attack. (Photo Credits: X)
The KDMA league match between YMCC and Paramount was disrupted after a sudden attack. (Photo Credits: X)

Published By: Somya Kapoor
Published: February 19, 2026 17:32:02 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Cricket Umpire Dies After a Bee Swarm Attack During Local Match in Unnao

A senior umpire of the Kanpur Cricket Association, Manik Gupta, died after a swarm of bees attacked players and officials during a local cricket match at Sapru ground in Shuklaganj, Unnao on Wednesday. The KDMA league match between YMCC and Paramount was disrupted after a sudden attack, leaving several players and the umpires injured. 

“Manik officiated in the previous match held under the KCA’s U13 League tournament. It got over at around 1:30PM. He stayed back for one of his friends, who was officiating in another match which started after the first match. It was then the bees attacked,” Dinesh Katiyar, general manager of KCA, told The New Indian Express.

“Usually those who were wearing white t-shirts were attacked. Around a dozen of players and a few others including another umpire were also stung during the attack. Manik sustained multiple stings and was immediately taken to hospital,” he said.

You Might Be Interested In

Gupta is survived by his wife and four daughters, three of whom are already married.

“His last rites were performed at Bhagwat Das Ghat in Kanpur on Thursday. Manik was a district-level umpire. The KCA will provide ex-gratia to his kin. Besides, the cricket fraternity of Kanpur is also in talks with Unnao district magistrate. We are expecting some financial assistance from the district administration as well. As Manik had a long association with us, we will also contribute to make sure his family gets financial assistance,” said Katiyar.

Katiyar further added that Manik was was diabetic and the sudden attack had shaken him badly.

“Others including children sustained multiple stings but they are recovering well. Manik was diabetic and was petrified when we rushed him to the hospital. As his family did not opt for an autopsy, it could not be ascertained what led to his death,” Katiyar said.

The 65-year-old umpire was rushed to two private hospitals after his condition worsened before he was referred to Lala Lajpat Rai Hospital (LLR) in Kanpur and later to the Laxmipat Singhania Institute of Cardiology, where he was declared dead.

Also Read: Harmanpreet Kaur Creates History, Surpasses New Zealand Legend to Become Most-Capped Player in Women’s International Cricket

First published on: Feb 19, 2026 5:32 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: CricketCricket newsManik Gupta

RELATED News

T20 World Cup 2026: After Three Ducks, Mohammad Amir Tells Abhishek Sharma ‘Har Ball Lapete Mein Nahi Lete’, Labels Him a ‘Slogger’

Winter Olympics 2026: Women’s Singles Free Skate — Full Skater List, Schedule, Format And Key Details

Harmanpreet Kaur Creates History, Surpasses New Zealand Legend to Become Most-Capped Player in Women’s International Cricket

T20 World Cup 2026: Full List Of Super 8 Fixtures, Venues, Groups, Format- All You Need To Know

‘No One Was Better Than Us’: Former Pakistan Cricketer Reveals Dressing Room Arrogance After Win vs India In T20 World Cup 2021

LATEST NEWS

MPMSU BSc Nursing 2nd Year Result 2026 Out: Direct Link And Steps To Download

Who is Sunny Rajput? YouTuber Leaves Internet Stunned After Revealing Both Wives Are Pregnant At The Same Time

Kingfisher’s ‘Ooh La La La Le O’ Jingle Gets Sound Mark Protection in India: Did You Know Vijay Mallya Once Revealed The Origin Story Behind Brand’s Iconic Tune?

NPCIL Admit Card 2026 Released At Official Website, Steps To Download, Direct Link Here

‘No One Was Better Than Us’: Former Pakistan Cricketer Reveals Dressing Room Arrogance After Win vs India In T20 World Cup 2021

‘The Kerala Story 2’ Controversy Deepens: BJP’s Rajeev Chandrasekhar Fires Back at Pinarayi Vijayan’s ‘Hate-Mongering’ Charge

Ramadan 2026: When Is First Roza In India? Check Date, City-Wise Sehri And Iftar Timings In Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad And Other Major Cities

AFG vs CAN Live Streaming: When, Where And How To Watch Afghanistan vs Canada T20 World Cup 2026 Match Live

5 Real Estate Titans Transforming Dubai’s Skyline

Vande Bharat Passenger Raises Food Safety Concern Over Heated Sealed ‘Phulka’ Packets; Questions If ‘Plastic Is Microwave-Safe’ – Here’s What IRCTC Said | Watch

Cricket Umpire Dies After a Bee Swarm Attack During Local Match in Unnao

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Cricket Umpire Dies After a Bee Swarm Attack During Local Match in Unnao

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Cricket Umpire Dies After a Bee Swarm Attack During Local Match in Unnao
Cricket Umpire Dies After a Bee Swarm Attack During Local Match in Unnao
Cricket Umpire Dies After a Bee Swarm Attack During Local Match in Unnao
Cricket Umpire Dies After a Bee Swarm Attack During Local Match in Unnao

QUICK LINKS