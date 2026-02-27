LIVE TV
Home > Sports > East Bengal vs Jamshedpur Live Streaming: Where to Watch ISL match on TV and Online

East Bengal vs Jamshedpur Live Streaming: Where to Watch ISL match on TV and Online

Check out the Live Streaming and Telecast details of the East Bengal vs Jamshedpur Indian Super League match in India.

Published By: Shubham Madaan
Last updated: February 27, 2026 12:56:03 IST

East Bengal vs Jamshedpur Live Streaming: Where to Watch ISL match on TV and Online

Unbeaten sides East Bengal FC and Jamshedpur FC will face each other at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan in Kolkata on Friday. Both teams are looking to win their third straight match and continue their strong start in the Indian Super League.

East Bengal are currently at the top of the table after an impressive 4-1 win over Sporting Club Delhi in their last match. Edmund Lalrindika and Miguel Figueira were on the scoresheet, while Youssef Ezzejjari scored twice to seal a comfortable victory for the Red and Gold Brigade.

Both East Bengal and Jamshedpur have six points from their first two matches. The team that wins this contest will move to the top of the table, at least for the time being.

East Bengal vs Jamshedpur FC Live Streaming ISL 2025-26

When will the East Bengal vs Jamshedpur ISL 2025-26 match take place?

The match between East Bengal and Jamshedpur in ISL 2025-26 is scheduled for Friday, February 27 2026.

When will the East Bengal vs JamshedpurISL 2025-26 match start?

The East Bengal vs JamshedpurIndia Super League match will start at 5 P.M. in India on Friday, February 27 2026.

Where will the East Bengal vs JamshedpurISL 2025-26 match be played?

The East Bengal vs JamshedpurISL 2025-26 match will be played at the Salt Lake Stadium in Goa.

Where to Watch East Bengal vs JamshedpurISL 2025-26 match in India?

The East Bengal vs JamshedpurISL 2025-26 match will be broadcast live on the Sony Sports Network and live-streamed on the Fancode app and website in India from 7:30 P.M. IST on Friday, February 27, 2026.

T20 World Cup 2026: Yuvraj Singh Hails 'Sir' Abhishek Sharma After Heroics vs Zimbabwe — Insta Story Goes Viral

First published on: Feb 27, 2026 11:11 AM IST
East BengalIndian Super LeagueislJamshedpur

