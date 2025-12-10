LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
India US trade deal pakistan china Goa Cricket Danube business news balochistan donald trump India US trade deal pakistan china Goa Cricket Danube business news balochistan donald trump India US trade deal pakistan china Goa Cricket Danube business news balochistan donald trump India US trade deal pakistan china Goa Cricket Danube business news balochistan donald trump
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
India US trade deal pakistan china Goa Cricket Danube business news balochistan donald trump India US trade deal pakistan china Goa Cricket Danube business news balochistan donald trump India US trade deal pakistan china Goa Cricket Danube business news balochistan donald trump India US trade deal pakistan china Goa Cricket Danube business news balochistan donald trump
LIVE TV
Home > Sports > From Virat Kohli To Sourav Ganguly, These Star Cricketers Are Fastest to Reach 10000 runs in ODIs, Check Who All Made It To the Coveted Club

From Virat Kohli To Sourav Ganguly, These Star Cricketers Are Fastest to Reach 10000 runs in ODIs, Check Who All Made It To the Coveted Club

Virat Kohli is sitting at the helm of this tally while Sachin Tendulkar and Ricky Ponting are some of the other names in the tally.

Virat Kohli. (Photo Credits: BCCI/X)
Virat Kohli. (Photo Credits: BCCI/X)

Published By: Somya Kapoor
Published: December 10, 2025 18:04:09 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

From Virat Kohli To Sourav Ganguly, These Star Cricketers Are Fastest to Reach 10000 runs in ODIs, Check Who All Made It To the Coveted Club

The batters have entertained the crowd posting heaps of runs at the highest level. While Virat Kohli has been a chase master, Rohit Sharma holds the record for scoring three double tons in ODIs for India. Here we take a look at the batters fastest to 10000 runs in ODIs. 

Virat Kohli (205 innings)

India’s flamboyant batter Virat Kohli tops the chart. The right-hander achieved the feat in his 205th innings while playing against West Indies in Visakhapatnam in 2018. Kohli has been known for his ability to chase and the former India captain even broke great Sachin Tendulkar’s record of most number of centuries in ODI cricket. 

Rohit Sharma (241 innings)

Aggressive India opener and current number one batter in ODIs, Rohit Sharma is at number two. Rohit took 241 innings to get to the 10000-run mark. He achieved the milestone against Sri Lanka in Colombo in 2023. 

Sachin Tendulkar (259 innings)

The great Sachin Tendulkar achieved the feat in 259 innings. He got to the milestone against Australia in Indore in 2001. The right-handed batter holds the record for most number of runs in the format. Tendulkar has 18426 runs in ODIs along with 49 tons to his name. 

Sourav Ganguly (263 innings)

Former India captain Sourav Ganguly is fourth in the tally. The left-handed batter took 263 innings to get to 10000-run mark. Ganguly achieved the milestone against Sri Lanka in Dambulla in 2005. 

Ricky Ponting (266 innings)

One of the most successful captains in the world, Ricky Ponting notched up the 10000-run mark in 266 innings while playing against South Africa in Basseterre in 2007.   

First published on: Dec 10, 2025 6:04 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Ricky Pontingrohit sharmasachin tendulkarsourav gangulyvirat kohli’

RELATED News

Hardik Pandya Gives ‘Partner’ Mahieka Sharma A Shoutout After India Vs South Africa; Actress Calls Him ‘King’

‘We both are trying to…’: Jitesh Sharma On Competition With Sanju Samson

Are You A Lionel Messi Fan? Here’s How Much You Need To Pay If You Want To Meet Your Favourite Footballer During His India Tour

Virat Kohli Closes In On Rohit Sharma’s Top Spot; Check Where Is The Indian Batter Placed In ICC ODI Rankings Right Now

How Political Are Football Clubs Getting? Is Speaking Out Inevitable For Modern Legends Like Mohamed Salah, Cristiano Ronaldo And Mesut Ozil

LATEST NEWS

Piyush Goyal Issues Big Statement On India-US Trade Talks, Says ‘We Never Negotiate Deals With…’

Nestle India’s Finance Chief Svetlana Boldina To Step Down

As Delhi Grapples With Air Pollution, Here’s What You Need To Know About Rs 5,000 Fine For Burning Waste, Plastic In Open, New Order Explained

This Instagram Feature Will Now Let Users Reshare Public Posts Without Being Tagged

How Smartworks Turned Managed Office Campuses Into India’s Most Stable Growth Engine

OneNDF Steps In as Financial Stress Becomes a Silent Crisis for Indian Borrowers

From Virat Kohli To Sourav Ganguly, These Star Cricketers Are Fastest to Reach 10000 runs in ODIs, Check Who All Made It To the Coveted Club

From Lambos To Bentleys: Celebrities Who Bought Luxury Cars This Year

Silver Prices Touch ₹1.91 Lakh Record: Here’s Why the Silver Is Beating Gold

Women In This Country Earn More Than Men, Not US, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Main Reason Behind It Is…

From Virat Kohli To Sourav Ganguly, These Star Cricketers Are Fastest to Reach 10000 runs in ODIs, Check Who All Made It To the Coveted Club

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

From Virat Kohli To Sourav Ganguly, These Star Cricketers Are Fastest to Reach 10000 runs in ODIs, Check Who All Made It To the Coveted Club

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

From Virat Kohli To Sourav Ganguly, These Star Cricketers Are Fastest to Reach 10000 runs in ODIs, Check Who All Made It To the Coveted Club
From Virat Kohli To Sourav Ganguly, These Star Cricketers Are Fastest to Reach 10000 runs in ODIs, Check Who All Made It To the Coveted Club
From Virat Kohli To Sourav Ganguly, These Star Cricketers Are Fastest to Reach 10000 runs in ODIs, Check Who All Made It To the Coveted Club
From Virat Kohli To Sourav Ganguly, These Star Cricketers Are Fastest to Reach 10000 runs in ODIs, Check Who All Made It To the Coveted Club

QUICK LINKS