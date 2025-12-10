From Virat Kohli To Sourav Ganguly, These Star Cricketers Are Fastest to Reach 10000 runs in ODIs, Check Who All Made It To the Coveted Club

The batters have entertained the crowd posting heaps of runs at the highest level. While Virat Kohli has been a chase master, Rohit Sharma holds the record for scoring three double tons in ODIs for India. Here we take a look at the batters fastest to 10000 runs in ODIs.

Virat Kohli (205 innings)

India’s flamboyant batter Virat Kohli tops the chart. The right-hander achieved the feat in his 205th innings while playing against West Indies in Visakhapatnam in 2018. Kohli has been known for his ability to chase and the former India captain even broke great Sachin Tendulkar’s record of most number of centuries in ODI cricket.

Rohit Sharma (241 innings)

Aggressive India opener and current number one batter in ODIs, Rohit Sharma is at number two. Rohit took 241 innings to get to the 10000-run mark. He achieved the milestone against Sri Lanka in Colombo in 2023.

Sachin Tendulkar (259 innings)

The great Sachin Tendulkar achieved the feat in 259 innings. He got to the milestone against Australia in Indore in 2001. The right-handed batter holds the record for most number of runs in the format. Tendulkar has 18426 runs in ODIs along with 49 tons to his name.

Sourav Ganguly (263 innings)

Former India captain Sourav Ganguly is fourth in the tally. The left-handed batter took 263 innings to get to 10000-run mark. Ganguly achieved the milestone against Sri Lanka in Dambulla in 2005.

Ricky Ponting (266 innings)

One of the most successful captains in the world, Ricky Ponting notched up the 10000-run mark in 266 innings while playing against South Africa in Basseterre in 2007.