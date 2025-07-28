Home > Sports > Granit Xhaka Deal Lives On As Leverkusen Name Their Price

Granit Xhaka Deal Lives On As Leverkusen Name Their Price

The 32-year-old will sign a deal with Sunderland through 2027 if all goes as planned.
The 32-year-old will sign a deal with Sunderland through 2027 if all goes as planned.

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: July 28, 2025

Granit Xhaka, a midfielder for Bayer Leverkusen, is scheduled to go to the UK this week to finalise his transfer to Sunderland.

According to transfer guru Fabrizio Romano, Sunderland appears to have won the race for the 32-year-old playmaker, despite teams like AC Milan and Inter wanting to sign the Swiss player. “The contract will last until 2027, and the understand fee will be €20m.” Bayer Leverkusen has given the player the all-clear to depart today and finalise his transfer to #SAFC, making him another ambitious acquisition. Simon Rolfes, the sporting director of Bayer Leverkusen, has been quoted in the German media as saying that the transfer has gone well in recent weeks.

Erik ten Hag, the manager of Leverkusen, has made it clear that he wants to keep Xhaka, but it appears that he is keen to get back to the Premier League, where he will play his old team, Arsenal, when the two teams first meet in early November. In order to identify Xhaka’s replacement, Leverkusen will now need to scout the transfer market, which could be challenging given the limited choices and time as the season draws near. 

Options for Xhaka

This transfer window, Xhaka has turned down numerous offers from Saudi club Neom and AC Milan, both of whom were prepared to pay him the salaries he wanted but were unable to match Leverkusen’s demands. Simon Rolfes, the sporting director for Leverkusen, has finally provided clarification on the veteran’s status, stating: “A decision will be made this week. Granit’s team is aware of the prerequisites for a transfer. If that does not occur, he will remain.

After Xhaka leaves, Coach Ten Hag will need to rearrange his preparations.  The team had hoped that the midfielder, who has been one of the most important members of the squad, would stay and carry on with the German side.  With few options and little time, Rolfes will now need to search the transfer market for Xhaka’s replacement, which might be a challenging challenge.

Bihar Elections 2025: What We Know About The Life of Buxar Candidate Surendra Singh
Who Is Anish Krishna Dwivedi? A Glimpse Into The Gopalganj Candidate’s Political Journey
Who Is Shila Debi? Here’s A Glimpse Into The 2005 Patna West Candidate’s Political Journey
Sammaan Capital’s ₹200 Crore NCD Issue Closes Today: Strong Or Weak Investment Opportunity?
