Home > Sports > Hardik Pandya Gifts Luxury Car Worth Rs 4 Crore to Ex-Wife Natasa And Son Agastya

Hardik Pandya Gifts Luxury Car Worth Rs 4 Crore to Ex-Wife Natasa And Son Agastya

Natasa Stankovic was seen posing with the sleek black SUV, joined by son Agastya. The rugged yet premium vehicle is believed to be priced between Rs 3 crore and Rs 4 crore.

Hardik Pandya gifts luxury car to Natasa and Agastya. (Photo Credits: X)
Hardik Pandya gifts luxury car to Natasa and Agastya. (Photo Credits: X)

Published By: Somya Kapoor
Published: February 22, 2026 14:47:09 IST

Hardik Pandya Gifts Luxury Car Worth Rs 4 Crore to Ex-Wife Natasa And Son Agastya

India all-rounder Hardik Pandya has gifted a luxury car worth Rs 4 crore to his ex-wife Natasa Stankovic and their son Agastya. 

In a social media post that has gone viral Natasa is seen with Agastya. The pictures from the occasion were shared on social media by the manufacturer itself. The caption read, “Mr Hardik Pandya once again chooses Navnit Motors to purchase his Land Rover Defender. A relationship built on trust. A decision anchored in excellence.”

The Indian cricketer and Natasa parted ways two years ago but have been committed in their responsibilities towards Agastya.

You Might Be Interested In
View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Navnit Motors Land Rover Mumbai (@landrover_mumbai)


 

Hardik Pandya Dating Maheika Sharma

Hardik Pandya recently celebrated girlfriend Maheika Sharma’s 25th birthday. Hardik took to Instagram and shared a cosy picture with Mahieka, captioned, “Happy Birthday my princess.” Mahieka reshared the post on her Instagram Stories, adding a diamond emoji and an evil eye emoji.

Hardik Pandya Gifts Luxury Car Worth Rs 4 Crore to Ex-Wife Natasa And Son Agastya

Speaking to JioHotstar, Hardik revealed, “Mahieka helped me rediscover that excitement for the game that I always had. I went behind the scenes, worked really hard, and had a good amount of batting sessions. There were days when I was on the ground for six to seven hours.”

Hardik in T20 World Cup 2026

Hardik Pandya is presently with the Indian team for the T20 World Cup 2026. He scored a quick-fire fifty against Namibia and the followed it up with a couple of wickets in New Delhi. The right-arm all-rounder then returned with figures of 2/16 against Pakistan. 

After winning all their group matches, Team India is set to take on South Africa in Ahmedabad on Sunday. India have come into the tournament as the defending champions. The Men in Blue lifted the cup in 2024 under Rohit Sharma’s captaincy. 

Also Read: “T20 Is Not for Him”: Shoaib Akhtar’s Brutal Verdict on Babar Azam Following Average T20 World Cup 2026 Show

First published on: Feb 22, 2026 2:47 PM IST
