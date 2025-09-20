I'm one of the best spinners in India, says Gujarat Titans' Sai Kishore

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], September 20 (ANI): Gujarat Titans spin sensation Sai Kishore reflected on his preparation for the Indian team following the Indian Premier League (IPL), stating he’s working on his batting, fielding and bowling to be multi-skilled player, and with unshakeable confidence, Kishore believes he’s one of India’s top spinners, ready to seize opportunities and make a mark at the international level.

He debuted in 2022 for the Gujarat Titans. He has played 25 matches in IPL, taking 32 wickets at an average of 20.34 runs, with a best bowling figure of 4/33. Kishore has also played three fixtures for India in T20S, scalping four wickets with a best of 3/12.

While speaking to ANI, Sai Kishore said, “I am definitely working on my batting and fielding. Not just these things, even my bowling with that regard to be multi-skilful if I can say that. I feel I am one of the best spinners in the country going around. I have already told this, and I really believe, and with all humility, I feel that. And whenever the chance comes, I think I will be ready for it.”

CSK gave Sai Kishore his maiden IPL gig in 2020, for his base price of Rs 20 lakh, although he didn’t get any games. But he soon had another stellar season for Tamil Nadu as they lifted the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy.

In July 2021, Kishore was named as one of five reserves for India’s T20I tour of Sri Lanka. He then secured a deal with the Gujarat Titans for Rs 3 crores in the 2022 IPL auction.

During the 2022 season, Kishore made his IPL debut and played a crucial role in the team’s title-winning campaign, taking 6 wickets in 5 games.

Kishore later in the year, highlighted by his performances in the Duleep Trophy and Ranji Trophy. He played a crucial role for South Zone in the Duleep Trophy, taking seven wickets in the final against West Zone, although they lost.

Kishore then became Tamil Nadu’s top wicket-taker in the Ranji Trophy, securing 29 wickets in six games, including two five-wicket hauls. His standout performance continued into the next season, and in July 2023, he helped South Zone win the Duleep Trophy with a four-wicket haul.

His impressive form paved the way for his India debut later that year. Kishore made his international debut for India against Nepal in the Asian Games 2023. He finished the tournament with four wickets from three games at an average of 15.75 and an economy rate of 5.25.

After India’s shocking series whitewash against New Zealand at home last year, where they struggled against spin, Kishore, a top-notch Indian spinner in the IPL, backed the Indian batters to take on the challenge against spinners in the upcoming Test series against the West Indies.

Kishore believes India is one of the best spin-playing nations, and the team is well-equipped to handle quality spin bowling.

“The way of playing spin has changed. People now are very fearless, and they like to attack the spinner rather than just grinding the spinner. I wouldn’t say the quality of playing spin has declined. People are more counter-attacking. People are playing with more fearlessness. That is the one thing that has changed, and I feel in the upcoming test series, Indian batters will be up for the challenge, and they will be playing spin much better than what the stats actually say. We are one of the best spin playing nations in the whole world right now,” he concluded.

India prepares to face West Indies in a two-match Test series starting October 2 in Ahmedabad, with the visitors having recalled experienced players Tagenarine Chanderpaul and Alick Athanaze to bolster their batting lineup against India’s spinners. (ANI)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)