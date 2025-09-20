LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Hindu Woman death Keshav Thalwal case gurugram news deepika padukone donald trump afghanistan Kathy Hochul Hindu Woman death Keshav Thalwal case gurugram news deepika padukone donald trump afghanistan Kathy Hochul Hindu Woman death Keshav Thalwal case gurugram news deepika padukone donald trump afghanistan Kathy Hochul Hindu Woman death Keshav Thalwal case gurugram news deepika padukone donald trump afghanistan Kathy Hochul
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Hindu Woman death Keshav Thalwal case gurugram news deepika padukone donald trump afghanistan Kathy Hochul Hindu Woman death Keshav Thalwal case gurugram news deepika padukone donald trump afghanistan Kathy Hochul Hindu Woman death Keshav Thalwal case gurugram news deepika padukone donald trump afghanistan Kathy Hochul Hindu Woman death Keshav Thalwal case gurugram news deepika padukone donald trump afghanistan Kathy Hochul
LIVE TV
Home > Sports > I'm one of the best spinners in India, says Gujarat Titans' Sai Kishore

I'm one of the best spinners in India, says Gujarat Titans' Sai Kishore

I'm one of the best spinners in India, says Gujarat Titans' Sai Kishore

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: September 20, 2025 14:40:09 IST

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], September 20 (ANI): Gujarat Titans spin sensation Sai Kishore reflected on his preparation for the Indian team following the Indian Premier League (IPL), stating he’s working on his batting, fielding and bowling to be multi-skilled player, and with unshakeable confidence, Kishore believes he’s one of India’s top spinners, ready to seize opportunities and make a mark at the international level.

He debuted in 2022 for the Gujarat Titans. He has played 25 matches in IPL, taking 32 wickets at an average of 20.34 runs, with a best bowling figure of 4/33. Kishore has also played three fixtures for India in T20S, scalping four wickets with a best of 3/12.

While speaking to ANI, Sai Kishore said, “I am definitely working on my batting and fielding. Not just these things, even my bowling with that regard to be multi-skilful if I can say that. I feel I am one of the best spinners in the country going around. I have already told this, and I really believe, and with all humility, I feel that. And whenever the chance comes, I think I will be ready for it.”

CSK gave Sai Kishore his maiden IPL gig in 2020, for his base price of Rs 20 lakh, although he didn’t get any games. But he soon had another stellar season for Tamil Nadu as they lifted the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy.

In July 2021, Kishore was named as one of five reserves for India’s T20I tour of Sri Lanka. He then secured a deal with the Gujarat Titans for Rs 3 crores in the 2022 IPL auction.

During the 2022 season, Kishore made his IPL debut and played a crucial role in the team’s title-winning campaign, taking 6 wickets in 5 games.

Kishore later in the year, highlighted by his performances in the Duleep Trophy and Ranji Trophy. He played a crucial role for South Zone in the Duleep Trophy, taking seven wickets in the final against West Zone, although they lost.

Kishore then became Tamil Nadu’s top wicket-taker in the Ranji Trophy, securing 29 wickets in six games, including two five-wicket hauls. His standout performance continued into the next season, and in July 2023, he helped South Zone win the Duleep Trophy with a four-wicket haul.

His impressive form paved the way for his India debut later that year. Kishore made his international debut for India against Nepal in the Asian Games 2023. He finished the tournament with four wickets from three games at an average of 15.75 and an economy rate of 5.25.

After India’s shocking series whitewash against New Zealand at home last year, where they struggled against spin, Kishore, a top-notch Indian spinner in the IPL, backed the Indian batters to take on the challenge against spinners in the upcoming Test series against the West Indies.

Kishore believes India is one of the best spin-playing nations, and the team is well-equipped to handle quality spin bowling.

“The way of playing spin has changed. People now are very fearless, and they like to attack the spinner rather than just grinding the spinner. I wouldn’t say the quality of playing spin has declined. People are more counter-attacking. People are playing with more fearlessness. That is the one thing that has changed, and I feel in the upcoming test series, Indian batters will be up for the challenge, and they will be playing spin much better than what the stats actually say. We are one of the best spin playing nations in the whole world right now,” he concluded.

India prepares to face West Indies in a two-match Test series starting October 2 in Ahmedabad, with the visitors having recalled experienced players Tagenarine Chanderpaul and Alick Athanaze to bolster their batting lineup against India’s spinners. (ANI)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

Tags: chennaigujarat-titansiplSai Kishorespin-bowlingT20 cricket

RELATED News

Indian Superbike League accelerates towards inaugural season with 200 qualified riders and Ducati debut
Super Sixty Cricket League 2025 in Qatar: Teams, Players, Schedule & Live Broadcast Details
"I'm thrilled my hard work has paid off": Suruchi Singh on becoming world No. 1 in 10m air pistol
India begin second Futsal Asian Cup qualification campaign against Kuwait
India U17 edge past Bhutan 1-0, seal SAFF U17 Championship semi-final spot

LATEST NEWS

This Country Is Battling Low Birth Rate, Now Offering Rs 3 Lakh For One Child, Is China’s Neighbour, Name Is…
Kid Gets Emotional, Started Crying In Front Of Modi In Gujarat, PM Modi Promises ‘Mai Tumhe Chitthi Likhunga’
Telangana: DRI officials seize 12 Kg of hydroponic weed worth Rs 12 cr at Hyderabad Airport
UAE leaders congratulate President of Nepal on Constitution Day
Kerala Beats US? Shashi Tharoor Reveals How The South Indian State Surpasses America In Key Development Indicators
"Hindi Films fail to depict the true heroism of Mumbai Police," says Maharashtra CM Fadnavis
Gujarat Shocker: Sister-In-Law, Three Others Force Woman Into Boiling Oil To Prove Fidelity, FIR Lodged
'Jolly LLB 3' box office day 1: Akshay, Arshad's comedy opens with Rs 12.50 crore
Who Is Shyamkanu Mahanta, Who Is Facing Backlash Over Zubeen Garg’s Tragic Death?
Capex, Opex subsidies in Rs 1,500 Cr Critical Mineral Recycling Scheme to boost infra: IESA
I'm one of the best spinners in India, says Gujarat Titans' Sai Kishore

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

I'm one of the best spinners in India, says Gujarat Titans' Sai Kishore

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

I'm one of the best spinners in India, says Gujarat Titans' Sai Kishore
I'm one of the best spinners in India, says Gujarat Titans' Sai Kishore
I'm one of the best spinners in India, says Gujarat Titans' Sai Kishore
I'm one of the best spinners in India, says Gujarat Titans' Sai Kishore

QUICK LINKS