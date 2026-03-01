LIVE TV
Home > Sports > IND vs WI: ‘Superman’ Suryakumar Yadav Takes Stunning Catch to Dismiss Roston Chase; Fans on X Hail India Captain

Suryakumar Yadav grabbed a brilliant catch to dismiss Roston Chase off Jasprit Bumrah for 40 in the Super 8 fixture of the T20 World Cup 2026 in Kolkata on Sunday.

SKY took a stunning catch. (Photo Credits: BCCI/X)

March 1, 2026

India captain Suryakumar Yadav took a stunning catch to send Roston Chase packing off Jasprit Bumrah in the Super 8 fixture of the T20 World Cup 2026. Bumrah bowled a slower one, way outside off stump and Chase just chipped it in the air. Surya who was stationed at extra cover ran towards his right and grabbed a brilliant catch. This was Bumrah’s 499th international wicket. 

Chase had been in good touch and was scoring runs at a brisk pace as he contributed with a 25-ball 40. 

Earlier, India won the toss and put West Indies into bat. The Indian bowlers kept things in the initial phase of the innings as captain and wicket-keeper batter Shai Hope struggled to score runs quickly and was eventually castled by Varun Chakravarthy for  32 off 33. 

Later, Chase was joined by Shimron Hetmyer who took on the bowlers and struck 27 off 12 before getting out to Bumrah after being caught behind by Sanju Samson. 

First published on: Mar 1, 2026 8:45 PM IST
Tags: ind vs wiIndia vs West IndiesSryakumar Yadavt20 world cup 2026

