IND vs WI: ‘Superman’ Suryakumar Yadav Takes Stunning Catch to Dismiss Roston Chase; Fans on X Hail India Captain

India captain Suryakumar Yadav took a stunning catch to send Roston Chase packing off Jasprit Bumrah in the Super 8 fixture of the T20 World Cup 2026. Bumrah bowled a slower one, way outside off stump and Chase just chipped it in the air. Surya who was stationed at extra cover ran towards his right and grabbed a brilliant catch. This was Bumrah’s 499th international wicket.

Chase had been in good touch and was scoring runs at a brisk pace as he contributed with a 25-ball 40.

Earlier, India won the toss and put West Indies into bat. The Indian bowlers kept things in the initial phase of the innings as captain and wicket-keeper batter Shai Hope struggled to score runs quickly and was eventually castled by Varun Chakravarthy for 32 off 33.

🚨 SUPERMAN SURYA KUMAR YADAV 🚨 Captain Suryakumar Yadav took an outstanding catch. An unbelievable catch. In such crucial matches, this kind of fielding is what turns the game around…..See more pic.twitter.com/fuplahuE55 — lndian Sports Netwrk (@IS_Netwrk29) March 1, 2026

Suryakumar Yadav took a brilliant catch, showing incredible passion and agility on the field!

And Jasprit Bumrah changed the course of the match by taking two wickets in the last three balls!

The entire country is proud of such players!

Congratulations should pour in!… pic.twitter.com/HHdygWcTGF — Sachin Parihar (@cricketnewsh) March 1, 2026

What a flying catch by Suryakumar Yadav 😎#INDvsWI pic.twitter.com/cfgZgZyuF2 — Sir Cricket Analyst (@Shahnoo00115827) March 1, 2026

Later, Chase was joined by Shimron Hetmyer who took on the bowlers and struck 27 off 12 before getting out to Bumrah after being caught behind by Sanju Samson.

Also Read: “Why Call Him Back?” — Fans Slam BCCI For Not Including Rinku Singh In Playing XI Despite Emotional Return After Father’s Death