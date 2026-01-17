India Open: Lin Chun-Yi Outlasts Lakshya Sen In Tough Three-Game Battle, Stuns Home Crowd

Lakshya Sen fought hard in a tough three-game match but missed out at key moments, losing to Chinese Taipei’s world No. 12 Lin Chun-Yi in the men’s singles quarterfinals of the India Open Super 750 on Friday.

Lakshya lost the match 21-17, 13-21, 18-21 after a close and intense contest.

Lakshya Sen endured a narrow defeat in a closely fought contest, admitting that small margins and pressure moments proved decisive despite a competitive performance.

“Not the result that we expected, but it was a very close match,” Lakshya said after the encounter. “I could have been a little more clinical towards the end, but credit to him — he played really solidly.”

The Indian shuttler began the match with a clear tactical plan, aiming to slow the pace and take control at the net. That approach paid dividends early, allowing Lakshya to dictate rallies and force errors from his opponent.

“In the first game, the plan worked really well,” Lakshya explained. “But in the third set, it became more of a pressure game where both of us were trying to keep our time. It was important for me to finish off better.”

Rather than pointing to a single turning point, Lakshya acknowledged that the match slipped away through a series of fine moments. “I’ll have to sit back with the coaches and go through the whole match. Credit to him again — I was a bit late in certain situations, and that made the difference.”

The loss marked Lakshya’s fourth defeat against the same opponent, who once again posed a difficult challenge. “He’s a really good player,” Lakshya said. “According to the conditions, both of us were trying to stay on the attack, but he managed to control the game better today.”

Playing conditions also played a role, particularly the wind, which affected Lakshya’s control at the net. “There was more wind than yesterday, and I wasn’t prepared for it. I was shaky from the front court, especially while lifting the shuttle, and I made too many easy errors.”





However, Lakshya felt he adjusted as the match progressed. “In the third set, I figured things out better and didn’t give away so many free points. One side of the court was a bit faster, so I had to control my shots more.”

Despite the disappointment, one spectacular rally that earned a standing ovation stood out. Lakshya, however, remained grounded. “It was a good point, but in the end, it’s just one point,” he said.

Amid The Indian open Stadium controversy He said it’s a part and parcel of the game we also face same kind of difficulties when we go outside, our focus should be on game instead of outside things.Though the result did not go his way, Lakshya Sen found encouragement in his overall performance and mindset. The Indian shuttler highlighted his clear tactical intent, ability to adapt during the match, and composure in high-pressure situations, even as crucial points slipped away at the end. Admitting that finishing games more decisively remains an area to improve, Lakshya stressed the importance of learning from such tight encounters. Working closely with his coaching team, he remains confident that these experiences will help him sharpen his closing skills and convert narrow losses into wins in the future.

