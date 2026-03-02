India vs Afghanistan Series: IND To Play 1 Test, 3 ODIs- List Of Fixtures, Dates, Venues, Timings

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) officially confirmed on Monday, March 2, 2026, that Afghanistan will arrive on Indian shores this June for a multi-format bilateral tour. This highly anticipated series will feature a one-off Test match followed by a three-match One-Day International (ODI) series, marking a significant milestone as the first-ever bilateral ODI series between the two nations.

A Historic Test Return

The tour is set to commence on June 6, 2026, with a historic one-off Test match. In a landmark move, the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh (MYS) International Cricket Stadium in New Chandigarh has been selected to host its maiden Test match. This will be only the second time India and Afghanistan meet in the longest format; their first encounter was in 2018. While this Test will not be part of the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) cycle, it offers a rare opportunity for Afghanistan to test their red-ball mettle against the world’s top-ranked side.

Focus on 50-Over Cricket

Following the red-ball contest, the focus will shift to the white-ball format as both teams begin their preparations for the 2027 ICC Cricket World Cup. The ODI leg kicks off in the scenic hills of Dharamshala on June 14, before moving to the spin-friendly tracks of Lucknow and Chennai.

Fans are particularly excited as the series is expected to see the return of Indian stalwarts Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. Having retired from T20Is and Tests, the legendary duo now features exclusively in the ODI format, and this series provides them with vital match practice before India’s white-ball tour of England in July.

Full Schedule: Afghanistan Tour of India 2026

Match Date Venue Time (IST) One-off Test June 6 – June 10 New Chandigarh 9:30 AM 1st ODI June 14, 2026 Dharamshala 1:30 PM 2nd ODI June 17, 2026 Lucknow 1:30 PM 3rd ODI June 20, 2026 Chennai 1:30 PM

The series concludes on June 20 in Chennai. With the IPL 2026 final scheduled for May 31, the Indian players will have a short one-week turnaround before donning the national colors once again.