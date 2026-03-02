LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
iaea Iran US War latest world news Bombay High Court Global stock market kim jong un iran Ayatollah Arafi Dead babar azam ayatollah ali khamenei gautam gambhir iaea Iran US War latest world news Bombay High Court Global stock market kim jong un iran Ayatollah Arafi Dead babar azam ayatollah ali khamenei gautam gambhir iaea Iran US War latest world news Bombay High Court Global stock market kim jong un iran Ayatollah Arafi Dead babar azam ayatollah ali khamenei gautam gambhir iaea Iran US War latest world news Bombay High Court Global stock market kim jong un iran Ayatollah Arafi Dead babar azam ayatollah ali khamenei gautam gambhir
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
iaea Iran US War latest world news Bombay High Court Global stock market kim jong un iran Ayatollah Arafi Dead babar azam ayatollah ali khamenei gautam gambhir iaea Iran US War latest world news Bombay High Court Global stock market kim jong un iran Ayatollah Arafi Dead babar azam ayatollah ali khamenei gautam gambhir iaea Iran US War latest world news Bombay High Court Global stock market kim jong un iran Ayatollah Arafi Dead babar azam ayatollah ali khamenei gautam gambhir iaea Iran US War latest world news Bombay High Court Global stock market kim jong un iran Ayatollah Arafi Dead babar azam ayatollah ali khamenei gautam gambhir
LIVE TV
Home > Sports > India vs Afghanistan Series: IND To Play 1 Test, 3 ODIs- List Of Fixtures, Dates, Venues, Timings

India vs Afghanistan Series: IND To Play 1 Test, 3 ODIs- List Of Fixtures, Dates, Venues, Timings

BCCI announces India vs Afghanistan 2026 home series featuring a one-off Test and 3 ODIs. Check the full list of fixtures, dates, venues, and match timings here.

India vs Afghanistan Series IND To Play 1 Test, 3 ODIs- List Of Fixtures, Dates, Venues, Timings. Photo: ICC- X
India vs Afghanistan Series IND To Play 1 Test, 3 ODIs- List Of Fixtures, Dates, Venues, Timings. Photo: ICC- X

Published By: Debayan Bhattacharyya
Published: March 2, 2026 16:42:48 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

India vs Afghanistan Series: IND To Play 1 Test, 3 ODIs- List Of Fixtures, Dates, Venues, Timings

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) officially confirmed on Monday, March 2, 2026, that Afghanistan will arrive on Indian shores this June for a multi-format bilateral tour. This highly anticipated series will feature a one-off Test match followed by a three-match One-Day International (ODI) series, marking a significant milestone as the first-ever bilateral ODI series between the two nations.

A Historic Test Return

The tour is set to commence on June 6, 2026, with a historic one-off Test match. In a landmark move, the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh (MYS) International Cricket Stadium in New Chandigarh has been selected to host its maiden Test match. This will be only the second time India and Afghanistan meet in the longest format; their first encounter was in 2018. While this Test will not be part of the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) cycle, it offers a rare opportunity for Afghanistan to test their red-ball mettle against the world’s top-ranked side.

Focus on 50-Over Cricket

Following the red-ball contest, the focus will shift to the white-ball format as both teams begin their preparations for the 2027 ICC Cricket World Cup. The ODI leg kicks off in the scenic hills of Dharamshala on June 14, before moving to the spin-friendly tracks of Lucknow and Chennai.

You Might Be Interested In

Fans are particularly excited as the series is expected to see the return of Indian stalwarts Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. Having retired from T20Is and Tests, the legendary duo now features exclusively in the ODI format, and this series provides them with vital match practice before India’s white-ball tour of England in July.

Full Schedule: Afghanistan Tour of India 2026

Match Date Venue Time (IST)
One-off Test June 6 – June 10 New Chandigarh 9:30 AM
1st ODI June 14, 2026 Dharamshala 1:30 PM
2nd ODI June 17, 2026 Lucknow 1:30 PM
3rd ODI June 20, 2026 Chennai 1:30 PM

The series concludes on June 20 in Chennai. With the IPL 2026 final scheduled for May 31, the Indian players will have a short one-week turnaround before donning the national colors once again. 

First published on: Mar 2, 2026 4:42 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Afghanistan Tour Of India 2026IND vs AFGIndia vs Afghanistan

RELATED News

‘It’s Very Special!’ – Sanju Samson’s Emotional Reaction After 96 Crushes West Indies in ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026

Lionel Messi Scripts History To Leave Cristiano Ronaldo Behind, Equals Pele In Huge Feat In MLS

IPL 2026 Schedule: RCB vs CSK in Season Opener? Bengaluru Front-Runner to Host Grand Opening Ceremony — Reports

WWE RAW, 2nd March, 2026 Match Card Revealed; Roman Reigns, CM Punk, Seth Rollins, AJ Lee and Other Superstars to Return

Lionel Messi’s Brace Seals Inter Miami’s First MLS Win Of 2026 — Breaking Down The Argentine Star’s Form This Year

LATEST NEWS

US F-15E Fighter Jets Mistakenly Shot Down By Kuwaiti Air Defenses; Pentagon Says ‘All Crew Safe’

Panic Erupts In UK’s Edinburgh After Knife-Yielding Man Stabs Multiple In Broad Daylight, Armed Police Rush To The Spot

From iPhone 17e To New iPads: Apple All Set For First Event Of 2026—Check Device List And Schedule

India vs Afghanistan Series: IND To Play 1 Test, 3 ODIs- List Of Fixtures, Dates, Venues, Timings

Natanz Nuclear Facility In Iran Hit By US And Israel Triggering Radiation Leak: How Dangerous Is Targeting It Amid War Time

Dubai Bounces Back As Tourists Resume Visits But Flight Concerns Linger Amid Amid US- Israel Attack On Iran

Qatar’s Big Warning For Iran As Tehran Launches Fresh Attacks In Gulf Nations, Target US Embassies

Has Benjamin Netanyahu Been Assassinated? Iran’s IRGC Gives A Shocking Update On Israel’s Prime Minister’s ‘Fate’ As His Office Gets Targeted

Who Is Chidambaram S Poduval? ‘Manjummel Boys’ Director Booked For Sexual Harassment Over Inappropriate Behaviour After Allegedly Trespassing Into A Woman’s Apartment

Stock Market Today | Closing Bell: Dalal Street in Turmoil- Sensex Plunges Over 1,000, Nifty Below 24,900 Points Amid US‑Iran Tensions, Crude Surge; Intraday Recovery Offers Hope

India vs Afghanistan Series: IND To Play 1 Test, 3 ODIs- List Of Fixtures, Dates, Venues, Timings

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

India vs Afghanistan Series: IND To Play 1 Test, 3 ODIs- List Of Fixtures, Dates, Venues, Timings

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

India vs Afghanistan Series: IND To Play 1 Test, 3 ODIs- List Of Fixtures, Dates, Venues, Timings
India vs Afghanistan Series: IND To Play 1 Test, 3 ODIs- List Of Fixtures, Dates, Venues, Timings
India vs Afghanistan Series: IND To Play 1 Test, 3 ODIs- List Of Fixtures, Dates, Venues, Timings
India vs Afghanistan Series: IND To Play 1 Test, 3 ODIs- List Of Fixtures, Dates, Venues, Timings

QUICK LINKS