India Women vs Australia Women 2nd ODI Live Streaming Details: When And Where To Watch Live Telecast On Tv And Online
India will be looking for a more balanced batting and bowling effort after losing by eight wickets to Australia in the first game despite fifties from Smriti Mandhana, Sai Sudharsan Rawal, and Taniya Dil, as well as a strong performance from Indian bowler Sneh Rana.

(Image Credit: BCCI Women via X)

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Last updated: September 17, 2025 09:15:47 IST

India Women are preparing to play the second ODI with the Australia Women on 17 September 2025 at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur, New Chandigarh. 

India Women vs Australia Women 1st ODI Recap

This follows a great defeat in the first ODI, in which Australia overran the lead of 281 set by India with a lot of ease and India lost by eight wickets in 44.1 overs. Pratika Rawal, Smriti Mandhana and Harleen Deol, all Indian batters scored fifties, yet they were not able to carry on, transform their starts to huge scores. The low strike rate of the middle order was put on. Indians had been found out at the bowling end, Radha Yadav was not an economic bowler and the young bowlers such as Sree Charani, Kranti Goud got over strained. Sneh Rana was the only one to get a wicket. 

When And Where To Watch India Women vs Australia Women 2nd ODI In India?

In India, live coverage will be in the Star Sports Network, and streaming will be possible in the JioHostar app/website. The game begins at 1:30 PM IST and the toss will begin at 1:00 PM IST. 

India Women Predicted XI

India will also seek to correct such shortcomings particularly in fielding, bowling tight spells, and developing a more reliable batting performance as the ICC Women World Cup is only a few weeks off. The likely playing XIs India would include Smriti Mandhana, Pratika Rawal, Harleen Deol, Harmanpreet Kaur (captain), Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh (wicketkeeper) and the bowlers likely to include Deepti Sharma, Radha Yadav, Sneh Rana, Kranti Goud and Shree Charani. Through Alyssa Healy, Australia take their highly experienced team with them; Phoebe Litchfield, Ellyse Perry, Beth Mooney, Ashleigh Gardner and others.

Tags: Australia Women Cricket TeamCricketIndia Women Cricket TeamPredicted XIWhen And Where To Watch In India

