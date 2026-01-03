IPL 2026: 5 Players Who Can Replace Mustafizur Rahman In Kolkata Knight Riders

Mustafizur Rahman has been released by the Kolkata Knight Riders after the Board Of Control For Cricket In India (BCCI) directed the franchise to let the go off the Bangladesh player. “The BCCI has asked Kolkata Knight Riders to release Mustafizur Rahman from its squad. They can ask for replacement, if needed. And upon request, BCCI will allow a replacement player,” BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia told PTI on Saturday.

KKR who had bought Mustafizur for INR 9.2 Cr will now name the replacement for the left-arm bowler. Let’s take a look at the players who can replace the former CSK and DC bowler.

Fazalhaq Farooqi

Fazalhaq Farooqi. (Photo Credits: X)

Fazalhaq Farooqi can be a good option for the KKR. A decent left-arm fast bowler who has a decent experience in T20s. He has picked up 186 wickets in 149 matches at an economy of 7.45. He can be a proper like for like replacement.

Spencer Johnson

In 71 T20s, Australia’s Spencer Johnson has 85 scalps to his name with an impressive economy of 7.94. While Johnson has good experience, he too is a like for like replacement for Mustafizur.

Jhye Richardson

Jhye Richardson with some eye-watering pace here! 😮‍💨 pic.twitter.com/Q6YokR69CU — Courier Mail Sport (@cmail_sport) December 24, 2025







Jhye Richardson is an experienced campaigner. He has played 98 matches and has picked 125 wickets at an economy of 8.04.

Daryl Mitchell

Daryl Mitchell. (Photo Credits: X)

Not a like for like replacement but Daryl Mitchell can be a good pick for the Knight Riders. He can build partnerships in tricky situation, accelerate at the end of the innings and is a handy medium pace bowler too.

Maheesh Theekshana

Maheesh Theekshana. (Photo Credits: X)

Having played for Chennai Super Kings in the past, Maheesh Theekshana has decent amount of experience in the IPL. A total of 214 T20 matches to his name, Maheesh Theekshana has 217 wickets to his name in the format and bowls at an economy of 7.04. In IPL, he has 36 wickets in 38 matches. With age on his side, if KKR get him in the squad, he can be seen as a part of the franchise for a longer period as Sunil Narine is on twilight of his career.

