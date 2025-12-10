LIVE TV
Home > Sports > IPL 2026 Could Be The Perfect Farewell For MS Dhoni: Here's Why The Former Captain Should Retire Now

IPL 2026 Could Be The Perfect Farewell For MS Dhoni: Here’s Why The Former Captain Should Retire Now

MS Dhoni. (Image Credit: IPL/ANI)
MS Dhoni. (Image Credit: IPL/ANI)

Published By: Somya Kapoor
Published: December 10, 2025 13:00:25 IST

IPL 2026 Could Be The Perfect Farewell For MS Dhoni: Here’s Why The Former Captain Should Retire Now

Former India captain and wicketkeeper-batter MS Dhoni’s retirement from the Indian Premier League (IPL) has been a major topic of discussion for the past 2–3 years. Many experts felt that winning the 2023 IPL title would have been the perfect moment for the World Cup-winning captain to say goodbye to the league. However, Dhoni has continued to play for two more seasons after that and is now preparing to take part in the 2026 edition as well.

This naturally leads to the big question: Will Dhoni retire after the upcoming season?

Chennai Super Kings have already moved the captaincy from Dhoni to Ruturaj Gaikwad. Even though the team did not win under Gaikwad’s leadership, it is clear that the CSK management still supports him. Unlike Ravindra Jadeja’s short captaincy stint in the past, Gaikwad continues to be trusted with the role.

CSK will be aiming to win the title this season, and if they succeed, it could be a perfect ending to Dhoni’s remarkable career. Lifting another trophy before retiring would allow him to walk away on a high note, giving fans a memorable farewell.

Is Sanju Samson’s inclusion a calculative move?

Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) had earlier completed a surprising player trade in which Sanju Samson moved to CSK, while all-rounders Ravindra Jadeja and Sam Curran joined RR. The decision shocked many fans because Sanju had successfully led RR to the IPL 2022 final. But one team’s loss can become another team’s gain.

For CSK, bringing in an experienced wicketkeeper-batter like Sanju Samson appears to be a smart and well-planned move. He has already shown strong leadership skills as the captain of RR, and his experience will be valuable in the CSK setup. If MS Dhoni decides to retire after this season, CSK will already have a capable Indian wicketkeeper-batter ready to take over the role.

Sanju also has the ability to open the innings and provide quick starts, which adds even more value to the team. With his skills, experience, and adaptability, the former RR captain seems to fit perfectly into CSK’s system and future plans.

Sanju Samson– A captaincy candidate as well?

Ruturaj Gaikwad is currently the captain of CSK. However, if the team does not perform well under his leadership, CSK may consider turning to Sanju Samson, who already has experience leading an IPL team. CSK have faced a similar situation before. In 2022, when Ravindra Jadeja was given the captaincy, the team struggled, and the leadership was eventually handed back to MS Dhoni in the middle of the season.

Because of this past experience, the management might keep Sanju Samson as a backup captaincy option in case things don’t go smoothly under Gaikwad. Sanju’s leadership skills, combined with his calm approach, make him a reliable alternative.

With Sanju, the franchise has gained a potential leader, an aggressive batter, and a seasoned player who has handled pressure at the highest level. His versatility allows CSK to use him in multiple roles, both as a strong performer and as a captain if needed.

Also Read: Will IPL 2026 Mark MS Dhoni’s Final Season With CSK?

First published on: Dec 10, 2025 1:00 PM IST
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: chennai super kingsCrickethome-hero-pos-5IPL 2026ms dhonisanju samson

IPL 2026 Could Be The Perfect Farewell For MS Dhoni: Here’s Why The Former Captain Should Retire Now

IPL 2026 Could Be The Perfect Farewell For MS Dhoni: Here’s Why The Former Captain Should Retire Now

