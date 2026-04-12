ISL 2025-26: Mohun Bagan Twice Come From Behind to Sink Punjab FC 3-2 In 5-Goal Thriller

Mohun Bagan vs Punjab FC, ISL 2025-26: In a pulsating encounter at the Salt Lake Stadium, Mohun Bagan Super Giant displayed their trademark resilience to overcome a spirited Punjab FC side. In a match that saw the lead change hands and momentum swing like a pendulum, the Mariners twice came from behind to secure a 3-2 victory, sending the home crowd into raptures.

Punjab Stun the Salt Lake Early On

The match began with Punjab FC showing no signs of intimidation in the face of a hostile Kolkata atmosphere. The “Shers” adopted a direct approach from the kickoff, nearly taking the lead through a fizzing 20-yard effort from Filip Zeljkovic. Their persistence paid off in the 13th minute when a peach of a delivery from Uvais found Dani Ramirez, who controlled the ball with a brilliant first touch before firing past Vishal Kaith.

Mohun Bagan struggled to find their rhythm initially. However, the Mariners began to assert dominance in possession as the half progressed. The breakthrough for the hosts arrived in the 29th minute. Subhasish Bose and Robinho combined well to release Jamie Maclaren, who twisted past his marker and slotted a deflected shot into the near post to level the proceedings before the interval.

Second-Half Drama and Sahal’s Screamer

The second half saw Punjab FC regain their composure and once again shock the home side. In the 60th minute, Nsungusi Effiong capitalized on a deflected save from Kaith, meeting a chip from Osuji with a stunning first-time volley that flew into the back of the net.

With time ticking away and the Mariners staring at a home defeat, the bench depth proved crucial with the introduction of Sahal Abdul Samad and Jason Cummings. The gamble paid off almost immediately. In the 74th minute, Sahal picked up the ball nearly 30 yards out, and with the Punjab defense failing to close him down, he unleashed a thunderous strike that nested in the top corner—a definite contender for goal of the season.

Cummings Decides it at the Death

Just as the match looked headed for a draw, drama unfolded in stoppage time. Mohun Bagan earned a free-kick in a dangerous area, and Jason Cummings stepped up to take responsibility. The Australian striker struck a clinical effort directly into the net, completing a remarkable turnaround.

The victory keeps Mohun Bagan firmly in the hunt for the top spot in the ISL standings, while Punjab FC will be left wondering how they returned empty-handed after a performance that deserved at least a point. For the Mariners, it was yet another chapter in their long history of late-game heroics.