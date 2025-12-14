LIVE TV
Home > Sports > John Cena’s WWE Farewell Ends In Gritty Showdown Loss To Gunther At Saturday Night’s Main Event

After over 20 years in WWE, John Cena bids an emotional farewell at Saturday Night's Main Event XLII, falling to Gunther in a 23-minute battle. Despite the loss, Cena’s legacy of ‘Hustle, Loyalty, and Respect’ shines, as fans and peers honor the legendary superstar.

John Cena’s Emotional WWE Farewell Ends in Defeat to Gunther (Pc: X)
John Cena’s Emotional WWE Farewell Ends in Defeat to Gunther (Pc: X)

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Published: December 14, 2025 09:31:27 IST

The curtain has fallen on the legendary full-time tenure of WWE competitor John Cena at last, a period of over twenty years. He fought the “Ring General” Gunther in a match that was declared his last in-ring performance at Saturday Night’s Main Event XLII in Washington, D.C. This fight was a tough one lasting more than 23 minutes, with the veteran’s fighting spirit clashing against Gunther’s powerful, hard-hitting offense.

In the end, it was the present star who came out on top in a surprising and conclusive way, making Cena tap out to a fierce sleeper hold that was hardly ever seen before and thus marked the finality of the moment and gave Cena a loss to end his active chapter. The crowd’s mixed reaction after the match highlighted the bittersweet feeling of seeing a no question about it WWE legend’s farewell.

Gunther’s Dominance: The Submission Specialist

By winning the “Last Time Is Now” tournament, Gunther received this enormous chance, and he justified his claimed title of the industry’s future.

During the entire match, Gunther planned and executed the systematic annihilation of Cena, and on top of that, he applied the submission hold that made the audience witness one of the rare moments in the history of the ring when the mighty Cena was made to tap out. Thus, the famous and powerful Austrian got another milestone in his career. 

The strong and aggressive display at the ring with Cena clearly pointed at the fact that Gunther is now the Next-Gen Icon, and he has also put the final period to the legendary career of one of the greatest WWE Superstars.

A Tearful Farewell: Cena’s Legacy Secured

Even if he did not win, Cena’s touchingly poignant moments at the end of the match were the ones that reinforced his incredible legacy.

After the hard-fought loss, the respect of the audience was shown as WWE executives and former rivals including Kurt Angle and Booker T, came out, then the current roster walked in behind them. “The Champ” thanked the audience, and the story changed from the result of the match to the celebration of his ‘Hustle, Loyalty, and Respect’ period.

His very last bow was of submission but still quite evidently he has been branded as one of the greatest wrestlers ever. Therefore, he left the spectators with a mixture of sorrow and appreciation for the legendary career of the wrestler.

First published on: Dec 14, 2025 9:31 AM IST
QUICK LINKS