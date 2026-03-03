‘Can You Get Us Home?’: Jonny Bairstow Pleads to UK PM Keir Starmer After Being Stranded in Dubai With Family

LIVE TV
Jonny Bairstow took to social media to plead to the UK Prime Minister, Keir Starmer, asking for help in getting home. ECB cancelled the England Lions’ tour in Dubai and the England Women’s cricket team camp in Abu Dhabi.

Jonny Bairstow is stuck in Dubai with his family amid tension between Gulf countries. Image Credit: X/@jbairstow21
Jonny Bairstow is stuck in Dubai with his family amid tension between Gulf countries. Image Credit: X/@jbairstow21

Published By: Pragun Mehrotra
Published: March 3, 2026 14:07:00 IST

Jonny Bairstow took to social media to request that the United Kingdom Prime Minister, Keir Starmer, get him and other UK nationals home from Dubai. The former English batter explained that he is stuck with his family in Dubai and is not part of the England Lions contingent in Abu Dhabi.

Bairstow and family are stuck in Dubai



Jonny Bairstow took to Twitter to make a post about how he has been stuck in Dubai with his young family. 



He had previously replied to the UK Prime Minister, Keir Starmer’s post and said, “Can you get us home???”



He had already made a post asking for clarification from the airline provider, Emirates, about his flight being cancelled. 

ECB calls off England Lions’ remaining matches

The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) cancelled the remainder of the England Lions tour in the UAE. The England women’s team was also supposed to take a training camp in Abu Dhabi, which was also called off.

The ongoing war conflict between Israel and Iran has disrupted the airspace. The Lions had already gone to Dubai to play a List A series against Pakistan Shaheens. In their statement, the ECB said, “The remainder of the England Men’s Lions tour has been cancelled, and we are working to get everyone home as soon as possible. We have ruled out the possibility of England Women’s T20 World Cup camp taking place in Abu Dhabi, given the instability across the Gulf. Over the weekend, we started work on alternative options that will enable England Women to achieve the same outcomes, and we’ll keep you informed as soon as we finalise a new plan.”

First published on: Mar 3, 2026 2:07 PM IST
Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX.

Tags: Abu DhabiDUBAIEngland Lionsisrael-iran warJonny BairstowJonny Bairstow Dubaikeir starmeruk-prime-minister

QUICK LINKS