Kingsley Coman Gets Recruited By Cristiano Ronaldo, Saudi Arabia's New Super Attack Emerges

It is anticipated that he will earn between 20 and 25 million euros annually, with his salary being doubled. In addition, Coman has won many Bundesliga titles with Bayern.

Bayern described him as a "sustaining part" of the club's history, and he bid them farewell with emotion.

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: August 16, 2025 14:42:00 IST

French winger Kingsley Coman has officially concluded a decade lifetime employment at Bayern Munich to transfer to Saudi Pro League club Al Nassr where he was signed on a three year deal to operate until the year 2028. The transfer which was estimated to be valued at 30 million Euros features performance related add ons some claiming as high as 35 million. The transfer is stated to more than double his salary to date, with his annual income falling within the bracket of 20M 25M Euros net, which is sort of 18 million a year in todays money.

Coman’s career at Bayern

The performance at Bayern with regards to Coman has been extremely successful. After brief spells on loan beginning in 2015 and making the move permanent in 2017, he won nine Bundesliga, a UEFA Champions League, a Club World Cup, a German Cup and Super Cup and became a legend in his own right with the winning goal in the 2020 Champions League final against PSG.

His leaving has an emotional baggage. Bayern member of the sporting club Max Eberl claimed that Coman was a permanent presence in the history of the club. Coman himself gave an emotional departure, remembering the “memories that will not be forgotten” and thanking fans and teammates and people working at the club and ensuring that Bayern will never be far away.

Al Nassr and new faces

He arrives in a star studded Al Nassr team led by Cristiano Ronaldo along with other major names, such as Joao Felix, Sadio Mane, Aymeric Laporte, and Marcelo Brozovic among others. It has ambitions to dominate the local league and take on a role on the continental stage, and the acquisition of Coman is considered yet another strategic move in that regard- there were indications that Ronaldo, through his leverage, is pushing the potential of Coman moving to Riyadh.

The plans of Al Nassr are obvious: to replenish their attacking potential in Saudi Pro League and also in the upcoming Saudi Super Cup semifinal with Hong Kong where Coman would have a chance of appearing on the field together with Ronaldo. 

cristiano ronaldoFootball Transfer NewsKingsley ComanSaudi Pro League

